Scammers are here and scammers are everywhere. There are times when we wish that we are the only ones that bad things are happening to. Yet on the other hand, in the back of our minds we realize that that is not the case.
This is the time of year when things are hard financially for many, so the hackers and the scammers get busy. They are multiplying daily, stealing enough information to pretend to be another person.
I have had every kind of scammer and hacker try to involve me in their schemes. They have had me as the scammer and me as being scammed. The day I wrote this column I had an unusual attempt, but I am still confused about the final aim of the game.
I have my phone set up to announce who is calling. In the early morning an unnamed caller reached out to me. I was busy and simply pressed the message “I cannot talk now.”
The day was filled with 50 or more calls from scammers or hackers. Later on, that early caller texted me and asked, “Who is this?”
I texted back without giving my name and asked, “Who did you call at this number?”
He/she texted, “Huh, nobody. I just got a text for this number, who is this. Don’t text me then.”
I texted, “I got a call from this number and could not speak at the time.”
He/she texted, “Well when did I call.”
I texted back, “I can tell that you really want to get to the bottom of this and I do as well. On my phone the first call from this number came through this morning at 9:54 a.m. which is why I responded ‘Sorry I can’t talk now.’”
He/she texted, “Don’t worry about it. I never called, just stop.”
I then got a little salty because the person is texting and calling my phone and then gets upset. I replied once again and said, ”Just remember you started it.”
He/she texted back “OK.”
I looked back to see how many times a call came from that number. The total number of times was five. Three back-to-back and, later, two more came back to back.
I decided to leave that alone, but I am still wondering what was the aim of the game that individual was playing.
I have been hacked several times — or should I say, my friends have been tricked many times by someone pretending to be me. About this same time last year some hacker/scammer sent requests out to many of my friends requesting gift cards for me because my niece was in need. As far as I know, five of my friends acted on the request and purchased cards.
Mary Alice called me and asked “Mrs. Samuel, are you coming by to pick up the card or do you want me to mail it to your address?”
I was shocked and asked what card.
Mary answered, “The gift card for your niece that you asked me to purchase.” She went on to say, “I could not get the two $50 cards. I was only financially able to get a $25 card. I hope that will help.”
I said, “Oh, Mary Alice, I am so sorry that you were sent one of those requests. That is not from me. Someone has hacked my information and sent those out to my contacts. Mary, you are the fourth person who followed through. If you will notice, the hacker/scammer has altered my email address from @att.net to @gmail.net. So whenever my contacts respond, thinking it is me, the response will go to the scammer. If you had not called me, your card would have gone to the address supplied by the scammer.”
I am sharing this so that readers will know that scammers and hackers are up at night thinking of ways to get what hard working people like you are working for. For some of us trusting victims, it is easy game.
Two times I have been close to writing checks just before the discerning spirit kicked in and gave me directions. Someone pretending to be Diane Hammer reached out to me. Because I thought it to be Diane, who is a wonderful friend of mine, I was following through with what the pretender was advising. Just before writing the check, I asked them to tell me what were three things that we had in common. The phone went dead.
Recently I had someone pretending to be from Norton 360 Tech System offering to give me back $474 that was supposedly taken out of my account.
During the process, he gave me a link to click on and asked me at the same time to check my bank account to see if the money had been replaced. Not thinking, I clicked on the link and opened my account to check on the refund. Then I noticed that the cursor was moving around on my screen and I knew the hacker was in my computer.
Still on the phone with him, I said, “Sir, what are you doing in my computer?” I began to scream at him to get out of my computer. The cursor stopped moving. I turned off the computer.
He said, “Ma’am, I work for a billion-dollar business. Why would I want to get anything from your measly account?” It did not end there, but the rest is too detailed to share. Beware. They are out there seeking soft targets.
I had to report this to my bank and the account was closed down until I was able to get the computer cleaned by an expert.
So, readers, before acting on requests from someone pretending to be a friend, ask questions of the individual to make the phone go dead.