C’mon, 2021. I thought you were going to be better than this.
First, Julio from “Sanford and Son” dies. Then Henry Aaron and Larry King in consecutive days. February has to be better.
Last week in this space, I memorialized Aaron, and I’ll do the same for Larry King here – sort of – with a revisiting of a tribute I wrote about the veteran talk show host a number of years ago:
There are a number of ways to compose a newspaper column.
You can simply tell a story — write about something that happened to you or someone else. You can argue, inform, inspire or try to make a point. I rarely take those approaches. Usually, I just find something absurd, then poke fun at it.
Which brings us to the “Larry King Style” of newspaper column writing.
For those of you unfamiliar with TV talk show host Larry King, he had a column that used to appear in USA Today. It incorporated King’s unique style of merely jotting down whatever gibberish came to his mind — English and logic be darned.
The appeal of writing a column in “Larry King Style” is that it takes just as long to read it as it does to write it. This week, with my mental energy occupied by football season, time is limited, and thus, a foray into “Larry King Style.”
So, here goes ...
Why do we have so many decorative pillows in our bedroom? Who are we trying to impress? The 11 people who see our bedroom a year — all of whom are related to us?
If I were wearing a hat, I’d take it off to the people who make Doritos, a delicious product in all of its flavors ... I can’t whistle one Kanye West song ... Sometimes, I wish I was Ryan Fitzpatrick.
When you look up “talented” in the dictionary, there’s a picture of Justin Timberlake. And also of Steve Lawrence.
I wish someone would buy me a leopard-skin jacket ... I had a wonderful taco Sunday evening. Make that four wonderful tacos Sunday evening ... I can smell weird people.
What’s the deal with all these TV shows and movies about zombies? Don’t people realize they aren’t real. They are fake, right? Note to self: Purchase big cross, just in case ... What ever happened to Dirk Benedict?
If we could just somehow garner the heat from the sun and convert it into energy, we’d really be on to something ... I am deathly afraid of bats.
When you die, you’ll never regret spending the extra nine cents for a can of Dr Pepper vs. a can of Dr. Thunder.
I saw an episode of “Mad Men” and everyone was moping. Not my bag. But that Jon Hamm is one handsome cat ... Ryan Seacrest went to the University of Georgia.
Look up “people who are famous for no legitimate reason” in the dictionary and you’ll see a picture of Glenn Beck ... The other day, my son asked me why men don’t shave under their armpits ... I haven’t eaten at a Bojangles in ages.
The talent of one Angie Dickinson never ceases to amaze me ... The world would be a better place if mayonnaise had never been invented ... Just once — once — I’d like someone to refer to me as “dashing.” And not “Look at Len dashing from that wasp.”
I haven’t been in a fist fight in years — since I last played church league softball ... Why was almost everyone on “The Andy Griffith Show” single? Gomer, I can understand ... Where has Lee Horsley been the last 25 years? I thought he was fantastic in “The Fall Guy” ... Rocky Johnson was the world’s greatest wrestler. You can argue otherwise, but you’d be wrong.
Larry King Style > Len Robbins. Greater being quicker.