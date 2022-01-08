During my many years working in the food industry, I learned a lot of different jobs and, as I have written before, I learned that some of the best life skills come from working in service to others.
It seems that someone forgot to get that memo to some of the folks taking on the newest trend in food service, the freelance delivery drivers.
Last week I decided to treat myself to food delivery. I don’t do it often; the fees and more expensive pricing of the food on top of the good tip that I always am sure to include for delivery make it a real splurge, so I usually pick food up myself if I am not dining in the restaurant.
It seems to me that freelance food delivery is a pretty good gig. You sign up with a delivery company and, as orders come up on the app, you choose which ones you want to take on. I’ve seen people of all ilk delivering food in all manner of vehicles, so there is very little expected of you.
If you have a car and can drive from point A to point B in a timely manner without getting lost or killing anyone, you can do this job.
I have friends who took on delivery driving for a bit to make a little extra cash. They could set their own hours and do it together if they wanted company for the excursions. It seemed like a great idea to me.
So, last week, I was pretty excited to treat myself and thought about my friends and wondered if they were still doing food delivery. Wouldn’t it be fun if they delivered my order?
I asked for contact-free porch delivery in case I was distracted when they arrived and added a decent tip to my payment. But, as I waited, I remembered that I needed to get the trash to the curb and I started feeling like I should have left a bigger tip. I had lazily selected the 20% tip option, the highest automatically available level, but I honestly usually tip more than that.
When I learned years ago that a lot of people were not tipping pizza delivery guys, I started upping my game. If you have worked in the service industry you are always a better tipper because you know how much it means and how often people can be disrespectful with their gratuity.
So, thanks to the very informative process by which delivery services track the driver’s progress, I headed outside with an extra tip in hand in anticipation of their near arrival.
They pulled up and as I walked towards the car, the passenger got out to retrieve the food from the insulated bag in the back seat. When she opened the door, the smell of cigarette smoke nearly knocked me over and I noticed she had a lit cigarette in her mouth as she was grabbing my food.
This pretty well grossed me out, but I try not to judge people too harshly and hoped that my order was insulated from the smell as well as the cold in its journey. With that in mind, I handed her the extra tip, thanked them and took the bag of food back towards the house.
I set it down and started dragging the trash to the curb as they were backing out and discovered that, as a lovely parting gift, she had thrown her still lit cigarette butt down on my driveway.
Now, if I have to explain to you how wrong this is, please do us all a favor and never decide to take a job as a delivery driver.
It took every bit of restraint that I had not to run after the car and give them a piece of my mind. How dare you litter in my driveway, with a lit butt that could easily have rolled into the leaves along the edge and caught the yard on fire, and all while you are serving me food and I have tipped and thanked you quite well!
When you work in the service industry it is always important to put your best foot forward, always taking those opportunities to provide excellent care to your customers. It is important that you take pride in how well you can please those you are serving.
When the Chick-fil-A workers respond with “It’s my pleasure” they are telling you that not only are they glad that you are glad, they enjoyed doing their job to the best of their ability in a way that has brought you joy.
If they then tossed a cigarette butt at your feet as you walked away, it wouldn’t feel like they really meant it, would it?
I called the company and was assured that they do not allow the drivers to smoke with food in the car, but I wondered how on earth they police that. When I called again to follow up they said they had spoken with the driver and that it wouldn’t happen again.
I asked how they train the people who drive for them not to do such things and she told me, “We can’t train people to be polite.”
That may be true, but when many of my friends on Facebook told me of their own smoke-filled delivery car experiences, I have to wonder, who is responsible for training them not to do that?
I am assured that the chef or line cooks weren’t smoking while they cooked my food, and if I was sitting in the restaurant, not a single server or food runner or busboy would be smoking while they served me the food.
If you want to provide good service, you train your employees to provide good service. Try putting your best foot forward or you end up with your foot in your mouth, and it is hard to deliver good service like that.