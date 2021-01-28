Picture it. It is a beautiful evening. There is a bright full moon, and you are standing at the bottom of Rome’s City Clock Tower ... looking up at Rome’s iconic city clock.
You must look up to see the majestic clock we have long admired. The clock tower is so pretty you cannot resist taking pictures of it. The city clock is the most photographed place in Rome.
The reassuring sound
When I spent the night with Grandma Griffin, years ago, the house was very quiet at bedtime except for the sound of her mantle clock. She bought that clock right after she and Grandpa got married in 1919. She left the clock to Mama who, in turn, left it to my son, Paul.
The sound of that clock at Grandma’s house is forever linked to my memories of her house. The same is true for Paul as far as his memories of Mama’s house. The reassuring sound of that clock made it seem the clock would always be there, chiming the hour and half hour.
Hearing the city clock toll
The same is true, for me, of the city clock. On quiet summer evenings, in our back yard, we heard the city clock toll the hour.
Yet another place I heard the clock was from the porch of the late Helen Dean Rhodes, from whom I took piano lessons. She lived just across the street from the clock. Many afternoons I sat on the porch swing at her house, before my piano lessons, and heard the city clock strike the hour.
These days, when I ride my bike through downtown Rome, I enjoy hearing the clock chime the hour. For my entire life the clock has been there, tolling the hour from atop the hill.
The Rome Clock Tower’s history
In the late 1840s James Noble Sr., originally from Cornwall, England, and his family moved to Rome from Reading, Pennsylvania. He bought property along the banks of the Etowah River and built an enormous foundry. There, he and his sons manufactured steam engines and other objects of iron and steel.
In 1870 the mayor of Rome was Henry A. Smith, son-in-law of James Noble. Rome was badly in need of a waterworks. James Noble Sr. and his sons built what is now the clock tower in 1871 to serve as the reservoir for Rome’s drinking water. Planned for a hill that became known as one of Rome’s seven hills, the water tower was built with a capacity of almost a quarter million gallons.
The city clock
Manufactured in Boston, the clock was shipped to Rome and installed in 1872 under the direction of John W. Noble. The bronze bell, which tolls the hour, has operated accurately since its original installation. The first mechanism has been replaced by a small electric motor.
Rome grew, and by 1893 the water tower was inadequate to meet the city’s needs. A new reservoir was subsequently built on Jackson Hill. The historic City Clock Tower was placed on the National Register of Historic places in February 1980.
An icon of Rome
A native Roman, I graduated from East Rome High School. The city’s Clock Tower was on our class rings and, through the years, on the cover of many of our yearbooks. A picture of the Rome Clock Tower graces the cover of each of the books I wrote. Indeed. The oldest landmark in town, Rome’s city clock is the symbol of this great city we call home.
I mentioned two weeks ago that, as of the first of February, I will no longer write this column. Today is my last column, although I might write a column occasionally. While I write these words, I think about Rome and I can almost hear the familiar theme of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
When, from various locations around Rome, we see Rome’s beloved Clock Tower, it seems to say, “I will always be here, a sentinel for Rome and its citizens.”
I will be optimistic about our world these days, come what may, and I will be inspired and encouraged every time I look up and see Rome’s iconic Clock Tower.