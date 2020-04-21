Y’all imagine my great relief when I discovered recently that government officials and the evil media have blown this entire situation out of proportion.
I had previously been under the misinformed impression that we were in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. I was told that there was a very valid reason that schools were closed, businesses shuttered, millions without work and worst yet, that many many people were dying of an illness we had not fully understood or were able to control.
Well it has come to my attention that Rome and Floyd County have, overnight, been flooded with an influx of “medical professionals” who have assured me that I have been misinformed.
People who I thought were hair dressers, plumbers, retail managers, restaurant employees, fast food workers and mechanics had, in fact, been concealing their true identities as certified medical professionals who have come out of the woodwork to inform the rest of us that we are blowing this pandemic out of proportion.
I’ve read several posts and comments on social media in which these people — who are obviously experts in the study of viruses — tell us that the media is overinflating the numbers and gravity of this situation. They claim that since neither them nor their family members have become sick and since the regular flu has killed more people throughout history, then we should not be alarmed by the coronavirus and should resume our normal daily lives.
How it gladdens my heart to know that these people — who clearly have spent years dedicating their lives to a medical degree — know more about this situation than the World Health Organization as well as the CDC, the Department of Public Health and local medical practitioners.
Shame on me for believing all the hype.
How foolish I must look now that I know that people have not, in fact, been dying in hospitals all over the world and in this very country, or that our local doctors and nurses have NOT been putting their lives on the line trying to stem the tide against this virus.
Listen, I know the measures being taken by the federal government, the state government and our local government are inconvenient and are hurting our economy and our families. Many small businesses are struggling. Many people have been laid off or have had their hours or salaries cut. Many families are in financial trouble because of this. I know that all too well.
But I also know that our leaders aren’t doing this simply on a whim. They don’t want to see you out of work. They don’t want your kids to miss their graduation. They don’t want sports to be canceled.
They’re making these tough decisions based on the best advice they’re getting from ACTUAL MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS.
Our elected leaders have an extremely difficult task that weighs on them heavily every single day. They want to save the economy and save our livelihoods and keep our county and city and state and country running. But they also have a duty to protect our health. They aren’t experts either so they have to listen to the experts. You cannot fault them for deferring to people who simply know more about this thing than they do.
I want to see my friends and family too. I want to not be scared that I might lose my job. I want to know that my neighbors aren’t struggling to make ends meet because the family’s sole provider has been laid off.
So if any of your friends say everything should be opened back up tomorrow or that our city, county and state officials are weak and spineless because they let a bunch of doctors tell them what decisions to make, ask them which one of their family members they’re willing to give up. Because someone, somewhere is giving up a family member today. Today someone will die because of this virus.
And as much as I’d LOVE for our lives to return to normal, and as much as I’d love to breathe easy about our economy, I know that since I am NOT an expert when it comes to this subject, I will listen to the people who are.
I will hold on until medical professionals — the people who know more about this thing than I do — tell us it’s OK to start reopening restaurants and businesses and stores and bars and everything else.
I know you’re worried and scared for your business and for your family because of all this. Your livelihood is in jeopardy. I completely understand because mine is too. But I also know that this time of worry and uncertainty is temporary. Things will get better. But they’ll take longer to get better if we don’t heed the advice of the experts.
The sun will come out tomorrow, friends. And it will be a better day.