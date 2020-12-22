As 2020 draws to a close and we look back at an incredibly bizarre year, we can’t help but think how our lives were interrupted by a pandemic that disrupted just about every facet of life.
Quarantines and cancellations affected work, school, sports and social events.
But no one felt the sting of shelter-in-place more than fancy people around Rome. Fancy people are usually social butterflies and live to flaunt their fanciness around town. But the pandemic kept them from doing much of that.
So this is Rome Fancy: Pandemic Edition. I’ll list various ways to tell if you or someone you know was Rome Fancy even through a pandemic. There are points attached to each item. Add them up to see if you or your friends are Covid Fancy ...
1. If you ordered/purchased custom masks or if you own designer masks, give yourself 1 point. Most of us just used the free masks people were giving away. My masks came from my insurance provider and have their name written on it.
2. Many people opted to order in instead of eating out at restaurants. If you could afford to pick up food on a regular basis from anywhere with the word “steakhouse” in the name, award yourself 2 points. That includes Linde Marie’s, Outback, and Longhorn.
3. If you couldn’t even be bothered to drive to the restaurant to pick up your food and had it DELIVERED, that’s an additional 2 points.
4. If you paid someone to deep clean your house on a regular basis just because of covid, you get 1 point. And if you don’t know the last name of the person that cleans your house, you get an extra point because really fancy people can’t be bothered.
5. If you had a professional-looking office at home from which to conduct Zoom meetings, you get 2 points. I envy those people who Zoomed in really good lighting at a nice, modern desk with some sort of large framed abstract artwork in the background. You know where I Zoomed? From my couch. With an estate sale blanket wrapped around me and a bunch of Slim Jims just out of the camera’s frame.
6. If all your kids have their own quiet/private space in your home to do their online learning, you get 1 point for each child.
7. While we’re on the subject of online learning, award yourself some points if you don’t need the school-provided laptop that many kids use. If all your kids already have their own laptops and you have enough internet bandwidth to support their activities as well as your own, you should A) adopt me and B) give yourself 3 points.
8. While quarantined, many people turned to television to be entertained for hours. Award yourself 1 point for every streaming service you subscribe to. That includes Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, ESPN+, HBO Max, Peacock and Youtube TV. If you pay for Disney+, that’s an additional 2 points. Please SUBTRACT 2 points if you’re a worthless freeloader like me and you just mooch off somebody else’s Netflix account. Thanks Chris.
9. Traveling to vacation was not advisable for most of the year. But that didn’t matter to some of y’all. You get 3 points if you had a private vacation destination that wasn’t interrupted by covid. For example, if you own a beach house or a lake house, or one of those tiny homes or a farm out in the country you could go to for a few days with no public interaction, consider yourself fancy.
10. Many people got used to working from home and spending additional hours with their pets. Then when they had to go back to the office they longed for that contact. So some of y’all went out and got something that is the HEIGHT of fanciness. If you own a FURBO, you get 3 points and the knowledge that I’m judging you yet am jealous of you at the same time. A Furbo is a camera and speaker that lets you interact with your pet while you’re not at home AND it lets you dispense treats to your pet ... when you’re not even there. If scientists had put that kind of research and technology behind the dang covid vaccine we wouldn’t be in this mess.
11. If you were required to go to work throughout the quarantine but were not paid extra and did not collect a fat unemployment check, subtract 2 points from your score. You are certainly NOT fancy. You are “essential.” And I’ll take hardworking essential workers over fancy people any day.
12. Many businesses cut back their services and hours because of the pandemic and to adhere to safety guidelines, but fancy people found a way around that. Give yourself 1 point for every service that you paid extra to come to you instead of having to wade among the diseased masses. This includes a hair stylist, masseuse, personal trainer and nail technician.
If you scored 10 or more points, you are officially Covid Fancy. You simply don’t have time for a pandemic. You’ve got events to dress up for and places to be seen at. And if you scored more than 20 points, you have enough money to pay someone to take the vaccine for you.