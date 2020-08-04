I got a lot of response from last week’s column and I appreciate the humor that readers give back to me.
My goal when I write most of these columns is to make y’all laugh and to entertain you. Sometimes you laugh with me and sometimes you laugh AT me, and that’s OK.
But once in a while y’all make me laugh too, and I appreciate that.
My last column was an imaginary country album called “I Left My Heart in Lindale” and I listed off about 20 tracks of country songs I made up that have something to do with Rome and Floyd County.
At the end of that column I asked readers to suggest your own songs that might make it onto a follow-up album. And y’all certainly did not disappoint. I got emails, phone calls and letters in the mail with all sorts of song titles.
There were songs about drinking and fighting, loving and leaving, crying and cussing, mamas, babies and even biscuits.
Now some of the titles were a little too risqué to be printed in the paper and they’ll never see the light of day. BUT they sure were funny and I thank you for that. Even though the world will never see those song titles, I got a pretty good kick out of them and I applaud your creativity.
But most people kept it clean.
Without further ado, I’m going to list some of the song titles I received from readers. And I’m including their names so they can get credit when the big time record label picks these up.
These are the tracks on my sophomore album titled “Love on the Levee”:
Michelle Brewster: “Livin’ La Vida Lindale” — Michelle and I thought this track could appeal to a Latin audience and expand the market for this new album.
Deann Wooten: “I sure had to poo poo while waitin’ on the choo choo”
Donna Chambers: “Quarantined in Coosa,” “Flirtin’ at the Fair,” “Leavin’ those Levees Behind” and “She Dreamed of Dresses from Essermans.” And my personal favorite, “7 Hills of Heartache”
Amber Jones: “Wax On in Silver Creek”
Angenette Pinkney: “I Found the Love of My Life at the Krystal on Broad”
Jared Barwick: “Got My First Smoochie in Armuchee,” “She’s In Love with a Boy from Silver Creek,” “Waitin’ on the Next Harvest Moon”
Haley Pyle: “Chulio Hillbilly,” “I Left My R in Armuchee”
Barry Owen: “I Found My Queen at the Braswell Country Palace” — many Polk County folks (and some Rome folks) might can relate to this track.
Bart Canada: “That’s Why I Hang My Hat in Silver Creek,” “Ghosts of Sherwood,” “Midnight In Maplewood,” “Hotter Than a Hoochie Coochie in Armuchee”
Tom Pritchett: “Another Wreck on Rockmart Highway”
Bill Reese: “I Found My Thrill at Old Lindale Mill,” “My Baby Loves BBQ, As Only Local Joes Knows” — Bill Reese also penned a title dedicated to me. In a previous column I had planned out an elaborate funeral for myself and said that I wanted my friend Randy Davis to dance at my grave. So Bill’s song suggestion for that occasion is “I’ll Dance at Your Grave If It’ll Make Your Day”
Tara Fergoda: “Peggy Don’t Play Bout Sellin’ Lovin’ All Day” (An Ode to Peggy’s)
Dennis Worthington: “Vacation Probation” (Come to Floyd County on vacation, leave on probation)
Janet Byington: “I Met My Broad on Broad & Fifth,” “Born Under the Clocktower” (to the tune of “Born In the USA”)
Those were all contributed by readers and I sure do appreciate folks taking the time to comment, email, call or write in response to my columns. I can’t respond to everyone but believe me when I say I appreciate y’all letting me into your homes on Tuesday mornings and my coworkers and I appreciate you reading the Rome News-Tribune.