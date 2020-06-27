Romans have debated the impact of not being on the Eisenhower Interstate network for decades. Phooey on all that asphalt or concrete and noise, because we’ve got the original interstate.
The rivers that flow through Rome were the original means of transportation in and out of our community. The original fertile soils from what is now roughly Fourth Avenue down to the confluence of the rivers attracted the earliest Native American settlers and the rest, as they say, is history.
I’m confident many of you have at least seen pictures of those old steamboats loaded with goods to be shipped south toward Gadsden, Montgomery and eventually Mobile.
Have you ever wondered where the stuff went from there a century ago? I don’t recall anything about Mobile being a textile manufacturing center of the Old South.
Did it go around Florida and up the east coast to early New York? Was it shipped to London?
Point is, the rivers have always been the lifeblood of Rome and Floyd County.
I’ve called Rome home for the last 36 years, and it’s only the last 10 or so of those years that the rivers seem to have gotten the attention I think they uniquely deserve.
Thanks to the environmental movement, the rivers are a lot cleaner than they used to be. We’ve certainly still got some problems, many of them starting with a “P.” For the longest time, polychlorinated biphenyls, known simply as PCBs, dominated those discussions. Now it seems perfluorooctanoic acid, PFOA, or perfluorooctane sulfonate, PFOS, is the hot topic in the court system.
For whatever reason, man has always seen a river as a convenient place to dispose of his waste and let the water carry it to where it’s someone else’s problem. But I digress.
The rivers are generally clean enough today to the point that they have become attractive recreational opportunities.
Maybe I should have left out the word “attractive.” The Oostanaula as it flows to the confluence with the Etowah is just not real pretty, particularly after a heavy rain.
The Etowah actually does, to me at least, seem a little prettier.
It was interesting to attend a meeting of the Rome Redevelopment Committee on Wednesday and hear comments, particularly from commissioners Wendy Davis and Mark Cochran, about the orientation of new development along West Third Street — the so-called River District — toward the rivers, as opposed to having the backs of buildings face the river.
Until relatively recently, there wasn’t much traffic on the river to be looking up at either the front or back of buildings. The Roman Holiday tour boat does occasionally go up the Oostanaula River as far as Ridge Ferry Park, but most of the trips are from Heritage Park down the Coosa River to the Lock & Dam and back. There definitely are some nice homes on Horseleg Creek Road!
The Coosa River Basin Initiative organization has led organized paddling trips on the rivers for many years. Then Mike and Connie Sams brought their River Dog Paddle Co., now River Dog Outpost, to the Cotton Block. And Rick Dempsey, a former Department of Natural Resources officer, launched his River Ratz tubing and kayak rental company. The recreational use resulted in more people being exposed to the rivers than ever before.
The 2017 SPLOST package included $3.6 million for additional access to the rivers, perhaps a new launch, possibly a paddle-in camping area and a new boathouse for the Darlington and Berry rowing teams.
I have always loved watching those young teams rowing on the rivers. At one point, there was even talk of a competitive rowing venue on a stretch of the Coosa River down close to the Black’s Bluff sewage plant, but that has never panned out for whatever reason.
So now, yes, there are more people on the rivers who have a chance to see Rome from a completely different perspective. What they see should be attractive, vibrant, something that indicates Rome really is a happening place to be.
Some of that started with the original reinvestment into the old Battey Hardware building on Second Avenue. You know it now as the Hawthorn Inn & Suites. Back in the late 1980s it was known as Rivers Place, and the building adjacent to the river was a restaurant that had a deck overlooking the confluence.
Then came the Forum River Center and the new Joint Law Enforcement Center. River City Bank landed at the corner of West Third Street and Second Avenue to anchor that end of the River District.
City officials had longed for a new downtown hotel and finally got it in the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk. Right next to the hotel, first David Doss, more recently Wayne Robinson, have had the idea to develop a multi-story mixed use building with residential and retail space. So far, the numbers, (translate to “dollars”) haven’t worked to make either of the ideas come to fruition.
Redevelopment Committee Chairwoman Wendy Davis was correct in saying that the city should have a firm vision for the area. Commissioner Craig McDaniel was equally on target when he said that developers, those with the money or access to it, will drive whatever happens in that area.
Here’s hoping that some common ground can be developed sooner, rather than later.