That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. Today I am talking about Riverbend Mall. Remember? The mall slogan was, “The Bend In The River, Lies Riverbend Mall.”
For years there was nothing across the street from East Rome High School but an empty lot.
Riverbend Mall was built on that lot. The mall opened in 1975. Belk Rhodes, Miller Brothers and J.C. Penney were the anchor stores.
Tragedy and catastrophe
The mall was the scene of a tragedy and, later on, a catastrophe. The tragedy was a notorious kidnapping in 1982. The catastrophe was when the Etowah River flooded the mall in 1990. The mall closed for a major cleanup after the flood. I mention the two events pursuant to the mall’s history and am not going to talk about them at length.
By the time the mall opened I was in school at Shorter. My sorority sisters and I loved to go shopping at World Bazaar and Hallmark. After we went shopping, we usually went to see a movie. We also never missed the Back-to-School fashion show.
My parents liked going to the mall, too. Mama shopped at Esserman’s. Daddy liked to take us to lunch after church every Sunday at Morrison’s Cafeteria. It was always a busy place and we had fun seeing many of our friends there.
Internship in public relations
My senior year at Shorter, I completed an internship in public relations at Riverbend Mall. That is when I met Nancy Smith, marketing director of the mall. As she continued being director of marketing, Nancy became property manager of the mall as well. I learned how to write up the invoices for the monthly rent of the various retail spaces and I delivered those invoices to the merchants.
The goal of my internship was to learn about public relations in the retail industry. That goal was realized as I learned how to plan, schedule, publicize, stage and take down mall promotional events. Further, I learned about the many responsibilities of a mall marketing director. Nancy was a wonderful teacher and I thoroughly enjoyed that internship.
Mall promotions
Annual mall promotions, as I recall, included the Easter Coloring Contest, the Braves Caravan, the Spring Fashion Show, Back to School Fashion Show, and Santa.
Fashion shows were staged by dismantling one of the mall fountains and putting a stage platform over that. Nancy Smith was the emcee for the Spring and Fall fashion shows. All the stores participated. To the best of my recollection, Esserman’s, Miller’s, Belk’s, Stuart’s, Traffic Light, Mr. B’s, CC’s, Lad & Lassie, The Tog Shop, and Maurice’s were the stores that participated in the fashion shows.
Easter coloring contest
Children picked up a coloring sheet at the mall, took them home and colored them, and then turned in the sheet for judging. One day I asked Nancy, “How do you judge the coloring sheets of the really young children who scribble when they color?” She said, “The younger the child, the more colors they use when they color, the better.” I thought that was interesting.
Santa’s arrival
I do not remember what was involved in getting ready for Santa’s arrival at the mall. However, I remember how pretty it was when everything was set up, and it was fun watching the children tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. One day, I heard a little boy tell Santa, “My grandparents don’t live in Rome. Do you know where Marietta is? That is important because that is where I will be Christmas Eve.”
Downtown Rome
When I was in high school, everybody went to downtown Rome every Saturday. When Riverbend Mall was built, everybody went to the mall. Meanwhile, downtown Rome continued to thrive. The mall and downtown Rome balanced each other. Downtown Rome had things the mall didn’t have, and vice versa.
Rome is one of the few cities with a downtown business district that did not become a ghost town when a local mall was built. Rome may well be, in fact, the only Georgia city with a downtown business district unscathed by competition from a mall.
I moved back to Rome in 2012, after living in Roswell for many years. One day, one of my friends from high school wanted me to meet her at the mall. I drove to Riverbend Center, without thinking twice about it.
Then I remembered Mount Berry Square was now the mall.
These days, online shopping has seriously changed the way most of us shop. Nevertheless, Riverbend Mall was a wonderful place and I have a zillion great memories of Rome’s own Riverbend Mall.