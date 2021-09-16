My brother got married in Vermont, which is a long ways away from Georgia. We were very excited about the event and also for the opportunity to travel to Vermont.
I had never been to that part of the world, so my wife and I decided to turn it into a little vacation and drive through New Hampshire to French Canada with a final destination of Quebec City. My wife is very good at planning excursions and made up a little binder with all the different things we were going to do. That’s how I knew this would be a serious adventure. Less serious adventures do not get their own binder.
To tell this story I need to go back about 10 years to a prank my wife played on me.
One morning when I was getting in my car to go to work, sleepy-eyed and cranky, I sat down, cranked up the car, and the minute I put my foot on the gas — ! — something went off at my feet. I slammed on the brakes and another “BANG! POP! BANG! went off. I thought my car was about to explode.
She came out of the bushes where she had been hiding, laughing so hard she could hardly breathe. She had put those little snap popper fireworks you can buy at the grocery store all over my floorboard. Hilarious. When I got my equilibrium back and changed my pants, I vowed I would get her back. I didn’t know when, I didn’t know how, but I would get her back.
Ten years later, I was in the grocery store and passed a fireworks display and there at the front were those snap poppers. I had forgotten about my vow of revenge until that moment, then it all came rushing back.
I purchased the snappers and went back home, trying to figure out how I would strike. My wife was sitting on the sofa diligently planning out our trip to the wedding that was still two months out. I went into the restroom and saw I had forgotten to put the toilet lid down like I always do. It came to me. I knew where I would put the snappers.
With the trap set, I just needed to wait. As is common with me, I quickly forgot what I had done and an hour or so later we needed to run some errands together. I grabbed our son and told her I’d be waiting in the car.
I really regret that I was not in the house to hear her scream, but after the explosion I got more than enough to make up for it. She was so mad at me and I could not stop laughing, until I looked at her face …
The toilet explosion was so intense of a scare, such a sense of shock, that it caused a tiny blood vessel to burst in her eye. At first, it was a teeny-tiny streak. It didn’t hurt, it didn’t cause any loss of vision, but over the next week it began to spread out, more and more and more, until at least 75% of her eye was blood red.
Not blood red like you’ve had your eyes open in a chlorine pool all afternoon, but red like a Red Cross bus accidentally tipped over on the highway. Blood. Red.
I told her it didn’t look so bad but that was an obvious lie. My wife is a preschool teacher and the eye was so gruesome it made her children cower. Then, after some intense scouring of the internet, we learned it wasn’t going away anytime soon. Like, months.
I was a dead man walking.
For the next couple of weeks before that fateful trip, I got an earful every single morning. She had picked out a beautiful dress for this wedding. She was looking forward to seeing family and taking pictures in front of majestic waterfalls and tranquil Canadian meadows. I tell you, those weeks before that wedding began the most prayerful time I can recall of this sordid life.
Slowly, the red began to fade into a yellowish color, and the yellow back to white, and slowly I was able to start breathing again.
On the day of the wedding there was still some red in there, but nothing like it was and, because of that, I was granted a half-pardon and am still alive today. This whole thing was an accident. I know that. She knows that. But something tells me 10 years from now, I better watch where I squat.