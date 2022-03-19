Tourism is increasing in its importance to the area’s amenities and economy.
The Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office, led by Lisa Smith, is especially excited about the Tennis Center of Georgia at Berry College and the increasing number of tournaments and players.
The Fairfield Inn and Suites — with a strong nod to Berry College’s reputation for quality design and the quality of the center and its tournaments — is an upgraded version with special full-service features.
Three floors and 80 rooms will accommodate tennis players, Berry visitors and more, as capacity grows with more tourism and conferences and business travelers.
There’s also the Rome Braves, with its upgraded State Mutual Stadium, ready for the first pitch and season. General Manager David Cross notes that minor league baseball had always planned to play despite the major league strife.
And restaurants — chains and independents — are also adding to the mix for locals and visitors.
“The film industry continues to be interested in Rome, and we are hosting a lot of site consultants,” said Lisa Smith.
She and her staff team have been marketing Rome as a Camera Ready market for many years and their time and other resources are paying dividends. Movies, TV shows and streaming videos have been shooting in and around the community, and the number of site tours and submittals for more show a strong outlook.
Area businesses and colleges are participating in film as well.
The award-winning Brand Red studios offers full service pre-production, production and post production, with Ryan and Helen Simmons proving to be leaders as early promoters and film innovators in the private sector. Brand Red has facilities in Atlanta and Montgomery with headquarters in Rome. The company supports filmmakers and produces videos for a large number of brand name companies.
Seth Ingram of the Rome International Film Festival and Georgia Highlands College is also expecting many more film opportunities as infrastructure and talent are adding to local capacity. Both the festival and the college’s coursework are getting more attention and attendance, students and resources.
Smile, Rome — you’re on camera!
On the Ball with sustainability
As part of the series on Innovation:
Select one: Ball Corporation’s expansion in Floyd County is:
- A sustainable way to make/supply beverage cups;
- A sharing company whose employees help with charitable community efforts;
- Part of a diversified multinational corporation that historically has made containers and continues to evolve and sends some of its products out of this world;
- You get it — all of the above.
Mason Hogan is the director of Ball operations at the Shannon cup plant and was intrigued by the challenge of building a new plant with new products. A veteran of the military and experienced in the food industry, he moved to Rome in early 2020.
Building, equipment, and the critically important personnel all needed to be brought together, with budgets and schedules intact. “The team we assembled, along with building contractors, accomplished much. We are proud to be producing the next gen cups and proud to give back to the community,” this plant director said.
Build they did, and Ball is adding as much as a $300 million capital investment, adding to the adjacent Ball can plant. Another example of the importance of existing industry is that the company announced plans in 2021 to build its own distribution center on the 110-acre tract at Ga. 140 and 53, minutes away from the Ball complex.
“Aluminum can be recycled forever,” Hogan notes. Ball cups can already be found in stadiums, arenas, downtowns and special events, with restaurants and bars also desiring to imprint brands with their messaging for environmental stewardship.
What else is forecast? Another production line with more reusable and recyclable cup sizes is being built for a June completion. Ball’s R&D center at the corporate headquarters in Colorado is working on other designs and uses. As one of several indications for acceptance and usage by customers, there are several plants with new investments around the USA for the cups. (Ball R&D is also known for its aerospace innovation).
Ball also supports the environment — and human sustainability — by participating in clean ups around the area with Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful, Scouts, and a wide range of humanitarian charities. Employees can work/volunteer on company time and Ball gives direct donations and matches employees’ efforts.
If you’re looking for more ways to support environmental and other causes, maybe the next time you need cups, buy these recyclables, available at many grocery and discount stores. And the next time you’re sipping your favorite beverage in a cup or can — check for the Ball logo. You’re supporting neighbors with good jobs and the community.