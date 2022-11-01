The holidays are here and that means there’s gonna be a lot of Rome residents looking to get into their holiday relationships.
First let’s define a “holiday relationship.” It’s a hastily thrown together relationship based on desperation rather than actual affection.
You know when the holidays come around and you see everyone else looking so happy in family photos or playing in the snow? Well some single folks really feel the need to have somebody they can take Instagram and Facebook photos with.
Here are some reasons you’d want someone just for the holidays...
1. You need someone to take to your family’s Thanksgiving because last year your cousin Brenda brought a man to dinner and if Brenda can find a man, so can you.
2. You need somebody to pose in matching pajamas with you for your Christmas card. Y’all can stand next to the Christmas tree with mugs of hot cocoa in your hands and pretend you’re not sweating because this is Georgia.
3. Day trip photos to the pumpkin patch or the apple orchard just don’t look as good on Instagram if there’s not someone next to you dressed in flannel and a hat of some sort.
4. You absolutely HAVE TO post a photo of your significant other and caption it “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Last year I posted this caption with a photo of the Honeybaked Ham. People felt sorry for me but it’s truly what I’m most thankful for.
5. You need someone to show off at your office Christmas party to make Justin in Human Resources jealous. Earlier this year you sent him several drunk texts saying you wanted to go out with him but he refused saying your texts were “in violation of SEVERAL HR policies.” So now, to save face, you have to bring someone cute to the office party.
6. The New Year’s Eve kiss. It’s the number one reason people get together during the holidays. Because all their friends will have someone to kiss at midnight on Dec. 31. And they don’t wanna feel left out.
Having outlined the reasons people jump into holiday relationships, it’s vitally important that I warn you about some of the things to look out for before you dive in head first. Here are a few red flags you may want to avoid when you’re searching for you holiday boo...
1. If he claims to make all this money and promises you the finest things but ain’t paid child support in 6 months, run away. He ain’t the one.
2. If he or she has 6 kids with 6 different mamas or daddies, you should be seeing a pattern. Do you wanna be Number 7?
3. If y’all can’t go to high school football or basketball games together ‘cause they can’t legally be within 100 feet of a school, that’s a big red flag right there.
4. If the majority of their social media posts are them talking about how terrible and low-down their ex is, you might wanna avoid all that drama. ‘Cause after y’all break up, you’ll be the one they blast publicly.
5. Do they post more selfies than a Kardashian? Run the other way. Same goes for people who do the “duck face” in photos.
6. How far away do their people live? If you’re just with them for the holidays, do you really wanna be driving down to Tifton, Georgia, for Thanksgiving and Christmas to sit for hours in a house where people smoke inside and they got a dog chained up to a tree out back?
7. If their name is a common name but spelled in a funky way JUST to be different, I’d be careful. Examples: Destinee, Raw’bert, Mykel, Kaydyn, Jesikah, Kuuper.
8. Are they over the age of 35 and obsessed with Disney, Pokemon or Harry Potter?
9. Do they back up traffic trying to turn onto Broad Street from Second Avenue during the busiest time of the day?
10. Do they wait for hours trying to get into a new restaurant the first week it opens?
11. Do they wear Affliction T-shirts and jeans with bedazzled back pockets?
These are just some of the things you need to think about before you jump head-first into a holiday relationship just for the sake of having someone to cuddle up to on a cold winter’s night.
Better yet, enjoy your friends and your family this holiday season. Don’t feel any pressure to be with someone you don’t really like. Eat all the ham and cranberry sauce you want.