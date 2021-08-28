I recently bought a copy of my favorite book to read to my daughter Ramsey when she was little, to give to a young friend for her birthday, and I found it downright emotional to hold it in my hands again.
The book is called “O’Sullivan Stew” by Hudson Talbot, and seeing it immediately transported me to those long-ago evenings, curled up together in her bed, reading whatever delightful tale we had chosen. Oh how I wish I had an excuse to do that again!
In choosing books for Ramsey, I was very intentional in finding as many books as I could with strong and independent female characters, and this one had that in spades in a little girl named Kate O’Sullivan.
The short version is that she sets off for the kingdom to steal back the town witch’s beautiful red stallion, which had been taken in exchange for her overdue taxes. The witch had put a curse on the village because no one came to help her, so Kate decides to save the town by retrieving the horse.
The king threatens to hang her and her brothers and father as horse thieves, but she offers a tale about each of them and, if he likes the story, he agrees to set each one free.
It is an elaborate story and we loved every bit of it because, of course, Kate comes out triumphant. I read it so many times that I developed a pretty decent Irish brogue for effect. And nothing was better than knowing that Ramsey liked it enough to ask to “read it again!”
My friend Ashley Griffin recently posted a Shel Silverstein poem on Facebook saying, “Because sometimes when you are reading to your 5-year-old at bedtime, you think ... more people need someone to read to them at bedtime, too.” The poem, “Ations” from “A Light in the Attic,” is wonderful.
After seeing her note and reading the poem, I was struck by just how true it is that we should all be reading to each other more regularly; perhaps it would help us achieve the sweet ideas that Silverstein proposes.
Could something as awkwardly simple as reading to each other make us kinder to each other?
It reminded me that I once dated a guy who introduced me to Silverstein’s adult poems by reading part of one aloud to me. I was struck at the time by how simply sweet it was to listen as someone read something to me. Why don’t we do that more often as adults?
When my mom first had her stroke years ago, one of the things she loved the most was for Ramsey, her only granddaughter, to sit and read aloud to her. She was an avid reader all her life and losing the ability to hold a book and clearly see the words was so disappointing. The simple act of the person she holds most dear sitting beside her and reviving that joy was priceless.
There is no question that reading with children is beneficial. Heck, they even tell you to do it while they are still in the womb, as it makes them smarter and familiarizes them with the sound of your voice. There is no question that children who are read to, early and often, are better readers and have better comprehension skills.
Many years ago I spent one day a week reading with first graders individually at the old Anna K. Davie Elementary School. The children assigned to sit with me were ones who were struggling with reading, and I tried my best to make them feel at ease and foster a sense of joy in the process. It wasn’t easy to feel that I was making much of an impact, but I sure hope it did.
The local group Compassionate Paws works to create therapeutic opportunities for humans to interact with animals in places like nursing homes and hospitals, but they also participate in a national program called Read With Me created by the Pet Partners organization, in which they take pets into schools and libraries to give children a chance to read to them.
It may seem unusual, but studies have shown that this program helps increase literacy skills in kids by giving them an uncritical ear to listen as they practice reading. D’Ann Downey told me wonderful stories of how impactful she has seen it be with the children she has worked with.
I wish that program had existed back when I was trying to encourage those first graders. It is so sweet to me to imagine how much more fun it would have been for them to read to a dog or a cat instead of to me.
Reading aloud, no matter the circumstances, no matter the age, is so beneficial in teaching us to hear our own voice, and to appreciate how we can use that voice to express ourselves through a good story or a compelling essay.
I know, I always have some sappy idea for how we could make the world a better place, but I really do think this is a good one.
One night this week, how about turning off the news and gathering the family around the nearest air conditioning vent (I mean it’s way too hot for a fire) and reading aloud to each other? If you’re lucky, you’ll make such an impression that your audience will be cheering, “Read it again!”