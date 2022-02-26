Black History Month celebration is a time for retrospection, introspection and projection.
Many people do not understand the need to look back, but that is only because much of what is seen is quite unpleasant, even horrific. I have heard many Black Christians say “Remember God told Lot’s’ wife not to look back, and you do remember what happened to her when she did. She turned into a block of salt.”
We can come up with whatever dumb excuse to not look back that we deem necessary. However, look back we must — to figure out how we got out and what means must be used to move us forward. Looking back should impel us ever forward.
Very few if any of us, Black or white, want to remain in a perpetual state of controlling other humans or being controlled. This control was over every action of a people, and to a degree their actual thoughts, from birth to death. Who wants to return to that? The make America great again crowd is forgetting about how not so great America was for 80% of the population for a long period of time. Poor whites, enslaved and disinherited Blacks, disenfranchised Native Americans do not look back to the mint julip sipping time that a very few remember.
Most of the ones calling for the Let Us Do It Again time do not realize that they were not sitting under the magnolia tree, sipping sassafras tea and smelling the wonderful aroma coming from the blossoms.
Freedom is a natural desire of all humans. Every creation made by God has the desire to be free and will make every effort to get that freedom. As we look back, let us take off the rose-colored glasses so that we might see the past as it truly was for all involved — those who imprisoned as well as those who were imprisoned.
So, Black people, do you mean to tell me that someone down your ancestral line survived being chained to other human bodies for several months in the bottom of a disease-infested ship during the Middle Passage; lost their language, customs and traditions; picked up the English as best they could while working free of charge from sun up to sun down as they watched babies sold out of their arms and women raped by ruthless slave owners — and you want to quit? How dare you quit now just because it gets “kinda” hard.
Imagine what it was like to take first names with no last names, no birth certificates, no heritage of any kind to reflect, to brave the Underground Railroad, to survive the Civil War, to enter into sharecropping. Your ancestors learned to read and write out of sheer will and determination and now you prefer teaching the babies how to dance before reading. Our ancestors faced the burning crosses of the KKK. They had to avert their eyes from the black bodies swinging from ropes on trees...
Many of your ancestors fought in world wars only to return to America as boys, never to be referred to as men. Our ancestors marched in Birmingham and were hosed in Selma, jailed in Wilmington, assassinated in Memphis, segregated in the South, ghettoed in the North, ignored in history books, stereotyped in Hollywood...
And in spite of it all, someone in your family line endured every era to make sure you would get here. But you receive one rejection, face one obstacle, lose one friend, get overlooked, and you want to quit?
How dare you entertain the very thought of quitting.
People, you will never know how hard it was for your foreparents to survive from generation to generation so you could succeed. Don’t you dare let them down! As my friend Pastor D. Miller says, ”It is not in our DNA to quit.”
Surely many died on their way here by jumping into the ocean, and many died along the way. But you and I are here. Why do you think God has allowed this to be so? For us to quit?
The things that are happening around the world seem to be heavy enough to shake our confidence, but we must trod ever forward, remembering the “stony road” that our foreparents trod as they were tasting the bitterness of the chastening rod.
Those were days when it seemed that hope had not been born or had somehow died. In spite of that, they continued on those weary feet. We must move beyond where our forefathers reached. The way that they traveled had been watered with tears but with a steady beat they continued on, just as we must do today.
Blacks must put education back on their list of priorities in order to wipe out ignorance. We must become business owners preparing to serve people, not just Black people. Blacks must forget about wearing the most expensive shoes or driving the most expensive cars. Blacks must stop charging his failures to his color and to the attitude that whites have about his color.
Whatever is present today was present during the days when our foreparents were fighting to survive and to pave a way for us. We must emerge out of the gloomy past until we stand at last in the bright place that is before us.
Clouds maybe covering it now but the bright silver lining is there. Reach for it and expect it.