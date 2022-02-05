Let me start this week by assuring you that writing a weekly column is not as easy as some of you might imagine. Not unless you are as creative and glib as my comrade and friend Severo Avila is.
I tend to be more of a lifestyle experiential writer and, some weeks, my lifestyle doesn’t lend itself to events and activities that I think might be of interest to a broader audience.
As opposed to a long piece about one subject, I will give a shot at what some folks refer to as scatter-shooting. Some might simply refer to it as a shotgun approach — spew out a lot of pellets and see if any of them hit the target.
Housing
I probably got more reaction to my column last week on the inventory of what I call “rent housing” in the works than on any column since my first one, about my personal journey with weight control. (We’ll come back to that.)
I got calls from city commissioners, developers, landlords and renters. One person explained that a typical two-income household today could make the $1,400-a-month rent that seems to be the common figure for some of the two-bedroom units that are in the works. I guess I can buy that, if the two parties are equal contributors. A monthly rent payment of $700 from each party does in fact make it more tolerable.
Another person explained that what was of more concern to him was the glut of housing that is on the books, and we are learning of more just this week.
Townhomes in the old AT&T building space on Second Avenue? I guess that might be considered the height of midtown living. The thought of close to 30 townhomes in that area is difficult to imagine.
Another big subdivision out Shannon way is also in the very preliminary stages.
I am praying that Rome and Floyd County doesn’t get over-built.
Personal FinanceWhile I am thinking about the cost of living, I mean the real cost of living in a new home, my mind wanders to retirement time.
I would like to think I am relatively close to retirement; the reality is that I will work til I drop. I made a choice to be a journalist and ended up working at mom and pop owned shops all of my life. I currently am an independent contractor in my position with the city of Rome, so there has never been a grand corporate retirement program anywhere I worked.
I encourage young readers to do a much better job of planning for their retirement years than I have. You don’t want to have to work til you drop. You want to enjoy retirement and do things you love to do. Travel and photography are at the top of my list and, while I have gotten to do some of that over the last two decades, I don’t see as much of that in the future as I’d like to see.
I laugh every Sunday morning when I watch the news magazines before going to church and hear the financial advisor offering free advice to people who have saved at least $500,000 for their retirement. I chuckle and scream at the TV, “If they’ve saved half a million dollars, they don’t need your help, Bubba!”
TennisI have spent most days this week at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, serving as a media liaison to the International Tennis Federation Georgia’s Rome Open. Women from all over the world have been in town, actually many of them for the past two weeks. The new Fairfield hotel has been pretty full. The tennis has been spectacular; one match lasted well over three hours.
Wednesday was a tough day for the top seeds. Mexican Renata Zarazua was ousted by former UGA star Katarina Jokic. Jokic is just a delightful young woman, who gave up one last year of collegiate eligibility to go out on the pro circuit. Even if she were to win this week, the paycheck is nothing like what Ash Barty won at the Australian Open. Now there are things like personal coaches, physio-trainers and the like to have to pay for, whereas all of that was provided in college.
UVA’s Emma Navarro, the defending NCAA women’s champion and still playing as a sophomore for the Wahoos, ousted the No. 2 seed Olga Govortsova in straight sets.
Defending champion Irene Burillo Escorihuela, from Spain, also got beat Wednesday, by American Christina McHale.
The singles semifinals will begin around 11 a.m. Saturday and the doubles final will also be played Saturday. The singles championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. I know that’s church time for a lot of you, but if you have the chance, $5 to get in will provide some great entertainment. These young women deserve some recognition for their hard work and talent.