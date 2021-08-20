When you come see me in a few weeks, and you are short of breath, tired, and you don’t know what to do, you’re going to listen to me then. And you are going to take whatever treatment I offer because you know it could be your last resort. I’m asking you, please listen now. You can do something today that will prevent that from happening. Get the COVID vaccine.
I got the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it was available because I had been seeing for months what the virus has done to communities, to families, to friends -- and it is heartbreaking.
People don’t realize how ill you become. And it’s not just that you get sick and might die. It’s that you could get sick, survive and the virus could still affect you the rest of your life. There could be respiratory issues, neurological issues, heart issues and other possibilities you might not even be aware of.
The struggle for me is, for many people this is about the news or this is about politics, until you come into the emergency room. And when you come in as a patient or a family member you see this is not about politics, it’s not about left or right. It’s about life and death.
Many people don’t see that right now. They will, and it’s going to be really bad when it happens. I think this is going to get worse and I hate to say that. I’ll do everything I can; I’ve done everything I can, but it’s not until somebody comes to me and says “I can’t breathe,” that they really understand. They can’t think, they are cloudy headed, their family is scared, and they say “Do whatever it takes to get me better.”
At that point, all I can offer them are experimental things, things that don’t have the data supporting it like the vaccine does. And then it is hard because I’ve had people just in the last two weeks say “I just wish I had the vaccine. Why was I so stubborn? It’s not worth this.”
I admit them to the hospital. They stay in our COVID unit, and I pray they don’t progress to being on the ventilator. This is a crisis.
I know there are a lot of questions about the safety of the vaccine, but much of the so-called information out there is baseless. So much of the research into the vaccine process occurred before COVID even started, and it was in preparation for something like this.
It was new that we were able to get a vaccine like this so quickly, but the technology is not new. It’s been there, already being developed for so many other things, HIV, cancers, other infectious diseases. I think we are going to see this technology become a boon to our health.
When I saw this happening, I read about the vaccine. I decided the best thing I could do, because I am dealing with it every shift, is get vaccinated, and I wanted it for my family, too. I talked to my wife and she agreed. She got it as soon as it was available. And I have little kids. I will make sure as soon as it is FDA approved, they will receive the vaccine as well.
I felt it was my responsibility to get it as a health care professional. The vaccine is what’s going to keep me safe, keep my family safe and, quite frankly, keep my patients safe.
I have seen a lot of sadness and suffering over the past year and a half, and I don’t want that for my family. I don’t want that for my friends. The vaccine is the best way we can protect each other.
Life-altering
Trials have been out on people for more than a year now and there haven’t been long-term side-effects. The most common side effects are arm soreness and symptoms like body aches or maybe a headache or maybe a low-grade temperature.
You have to weigh that against the long-term effects of COVID, and I can tell you they are serious, they are significant, they are life-altering and life-threatening.
I am seeing a couple of things that are happening now that didn’t happen last winter or even last year. I am now seeing patients who are younger and healthier than before, and they are getting sicker very quickly.
People who thought they could get over it or who had it last year and thought it wasn’t that bad are ending up on a ventilator, and it is really scary.
Also, when our hospital gets filled up with 20%, 30%, 40% of COVID patients, that means all the resources we normally use for heart attacks and strokes and trauma have to get diverted to something else.
The hard part is we have already really exhausted so many of our resources. And to be clear, I am not a resource. I am a person. All our doctors, extenders, nurses, therapists, techs and other staff are people too, and we’re exhausted. This has been a tiresome year and a half, and we only see it getting worse.
The keys to getting out of it this pandemic are the vaccine and masking – two things our community has really struggled with. I would really encourage people to do both those things.
The other thing to think about is some members of our own staff have had COVID, and many of them have been extremely ill. That’s a person who wasn’t on the front lines, who couldn’t work, couldn’t provide care. That is a loss for our community.
When you come in with your medical illness, your diabetic crisis, your heart attack, your cancer, the doctors who want to treat you, the nurses who would normally treat you, are not going to be there. They are dealing with all the other patients. There is a reason our waiting room is so full. There is a reason people are stacking up in hallways. Quite frankly, there are not enough of us to help them. That doesn’t have to happen.
There are easy things you can do to slow the spread of the virus – get a shot, wear a mask when you go out, limit large group exposure.
No matter what you see on the news, you read online, or your friend on Facebook tells you, our hospitals are full -- and they are full of COVID patients and they are full of patients who don’t have COVID, because the rest of the world is still happening. People are still having heart attacks, strokes, trauma and cancer. We have to have a place for them to go. You can play a part in ensuring that can happen.
If you come into our emergency room with any other medical need, you’re going to trust me to provide you the safest, most effective care possible. You would trust me then so please trust me now. Get the vaccine. It’s what’s best for your friends, your family, your community. And it’s what’s best for you.