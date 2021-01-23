After rereading the Pulitzer Prize winning “Profiles in Courage” — a 1956 volume of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight U.S. senators credited to then-Sen. John F. Kennedy, but largely ghostwritten by Ted Sorensen — I decided to look at Georgia’s list of people who have shown themselves honorable and courageous.
Many times, things get so out of control that we fail to look around to see some of the good things that are also taking place as well as the people who shine the light of courage, honor and integrity on dark situations. Georgia was made to shine this year brighter than ever because of some of our courageous personalities. We have a long list of individuals who make up our profiles in courage list. This series of essays will highlight only a few.
I was speaking with my husband about the political successes in Georgia this year and he said “You know we have not discussed the Hail Marys thrown by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.” With me not being a football lover, I asked him what did he mean. He said just think about the race that those two men ran in the Senate run-off election. I asked him to tell me about it as it relates to a football game.
“You see, it was like having two football underdog teams from a newly formed league step onto the field with two of the most outstanding teams in the league (David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler) that have been to the Super Bowl two years in a row and won both games. Warnock and Ossoff’s teams had so much going against them. They were called losers because of history, even before they stepped out on the field. All bets were against them and all kinds of unfounded lies were told about them. Some of the lies were that they were going to close a large number of hospitals in our area. Ossoff was accused of voting against the stimulus check when he was not even in the Senate to cast a vote. They were accused of saying that they planned to defund the police and stack the courts. It was said that Ossoff was too young and inexperienced, and he would not be able to help Georgia citizens.
“They turned deaf ears to the BIG LIES and looked around in history books to find someone who looked like them — and that is when they realized there has never been a Jew or a Black man to run for a Senate seat from Georgia and win. Nevertheless, these findings made the two men that much more determined to enter the race, run and win with dignity and courage.
“These two men went out on the field with the confidence that David had when he had to face Goliath. Their campaign managers and other assistants began to plan their strategies. They agreed to run a very down-to-earth grassroots campaign using common down-to-earth supporters in their ads. They agreed to stay on the positive side and deal with what they were going to Washington to accomplish, not what the other person was not going to do or what the opponent had not done. Both teams struggled to keep the scores from being a runaway number. The scores were fairly even all the way, but much of the time Ossoff and Warnock were slightly behind.
“Finally, after a long hard struggle, the teams got to the fourth quarter. Momentum built up as they went to Savannah, Macon, and Columbus. The two candidates began to move ever so slowly ahead. They made it to the last minute in the fourth quarter. There was an interception by Ossoff and Warnock in Cobb County and the Atlanta area. Their receivers were waiting in the end zone. By this time the two candidates had made it to their own 40 yard line and decided to throw the last ball, which was a Hail Mary. The Hail Mary put the score out of reach and there was no need for overtime.”
The courage and integrity of these two men has never been matched and may never be matched again. This was one of those situations that would have caused some people to give up, but the two jumped into the ocean holding hands and began to swim to the finish line. They shared their platforms, not concerned about the weight of the other. As they ran the race it seems as if they were looking at each saying, “Brother, you ain’t heavy.”
A brotherhood was formed which will be remembered forever in Georgia — a Jew and a Black man won the Senate races together, putting Georgia on the right side of history with their decency and courage.