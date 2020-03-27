“Rain, Again?” I think to myself as I stand on the porch of my sleepy Jamestown home, looking out at the storming world around me. As the rain crashed in the little pools of water around my yard, I play hopscotch to the red blur I call a car in hopes of not being completely soaked for the ride to work.
As I start my commute to my office across town, it’s hard not to notice the lack of traffic: even through the thick fog, the streets lie silent and empty. I don’t see another car on the road for at least three minutes, and even then, I see just one. The compact goes by quickly, and then it’s quiet – almost too quiet. Just me and the sloshing of the windshield wipers. But, through the sounds of silence, a National Public Radio personality's voice jostles me out of my haze …“The death toll has risen, and the virus…”
That scene is not something out of a horror movie or book. It’s not out of Resident Evil, World War Z or The Walking Dead. It’s the story of the life I have been living – my reality – for the past several weeks as the rain continues to batter down in my hometown, and the coronavirus, or COVID-19, makes its surge throughout the globe and in our great nation. It seems as if the numbers continue to rise with the river levels. More death, more sickness, more fear.
Travel for me has pretty much been limited to work and back. I work in HR at Greater Community Bank which, of course, is a business that offers an essential, financial service. I love my job, as any people-person would. I love helping aid the growth of others, and the trip to work is a nice break from being stuck inside. These days, the only occasional stop I do make is to the grocery store, gas station or pharmacy for a few necessaries and dog food on the way home from the bank – with one major exception recently. The craft store.
You see, during that same NPR broadcast, I heard how one woman in another major city far away from here, in another rainy state, was making masks for her local hospital that was running out of supplies. That perked me up some. I found delight in knowing a fellow crafter was helping their community. What a joy to hear something good lately, right? How sad to hear about the shortage of medical supplies that may help keep healthcare professionals safe. But as I, and as others have surely, often thought – not my hometown, not really my problem. I smiled, then slightly forgot that news and kept going on about my day.
However, those thoughts would reemerge a little more forcefully that afternoon. I was working on payroll when my sister sent me a text message to ask if I had a sewing machine. I do, I replied.
She, too, had heard a similar account of a woman sewing items for medical professionals.
“I want to make masks for my friend’s office,” my sister Sarah Cargle wrote me. “You’d be willing to make some? They are pediatrics, and she said they’ve been reusing their masks at work.”
My sister will be the first to tell you that crafts like sewing or knitting aren’t her thing. But her willingness to help out a friend during this pandemic -- that hit home. It was in my hometown. It was my problem. I immediately messaged my husband, Ben, to ask him to drag down and dust off the Singer my mom bought me about 10 years ago when I asked for one for Christmas. Thanks, Mom!
Crafty but not a seamstress
When it comes to being a crafter, I am not really a seamstress. My Memaw -- who grew up during the Great Depression, worked during World War II, and sewed tons of clothes that my mom still talks about -- was. I am her namesake, so I have always felt a deep connection with her. After all, she was the one who taught me about resilience through her stories of growing up in the 1930s, the daughter of a poor Alabama farmer. No college education, she is who taught me some of my work ethic through her tales of her time working in a South Georgia peanut factory before meeting my Pepaw. She taught me how to make the best of situations, and how hobbies can be good distractions during tough times. She also taught me how to sew.
“But would a cloth mask work?” I asked myself. I had my doubts at first, so I decided to consult my best friend Google, who told me I am not alone in my search to find the best fabric for a facial mask. It was then I came across an article in Parade Magazine where a Dr. Shannon Sovndal, MD, states, “In the 1950s, surgical masks were just two-ply cotton masks, and that did the job.” It made me realize something.
These masks would not replicate the N95 styles or surgical masks that doctors and nurses wear, but they would be good enough. They would "do the job.” That convinced me that my efforts would be worth it. If it protects just one person, then my efforts wouldn’t be in vain.
My sister graciously brought me some fabrics that she picked up while she was shopping. “Let’s get Disney princesses and superheroes,” I recall telling her as she walked through the store. “And a neutral fabric for the back so they can tell which side is the ‘dirty’ side.” She found the cutest fabrics, and my venture of washing, cutting and sewing the 100-percent cotton into two-ply masks started.
As I sat down, I realized something. I haven’t sewn anything in over 10 years, and it has been nearly five since I lost my Memaw. My stitches are wobbly. My lines aren’t neat. But the spirit, both mine and hers, is there. Women (and men, too!) all over the United States are doing something similar to me to help their communities. I would come to find out later that my GCB coworker Melinda Ryan was also doing the same in her home that night for her daughter, who is a nurse (Greater minds think alike). My sisters in the Junior Service League are also making plastic face shields for our medical professionals, which have also been in high demand.
Community
Since starting this project of love, I’ve had a flood of responses that rivals the rains we’ve had this year: people reaching out to me wanting to help or needing help; mothers asking for masks for their daughters who are fighting on the front lines in emergency rooms in nearby counties; grandmothers asking to get a mask so they can be safe when traveling to the grocery stores. Even NAMI Rome’s Bonnie Moore and my former GHC advisor Eileen Walker have reached me to offer up donations of fabric and supplies.
It’s wondrous how in times of need Americans all over come together. We give and we get. It comes and it goes. It is as fluid as it was in my grandmother’s generation, when neighbors would share what they had in the Great Depression and again in the Victory Gardens and war efforts during WWII. I know I can’t even compare myself, and feel a little foolish doing so, to those of the Greatest Generation with all the sacrifices they endured, yet I can’t help but wonder if the worry and this deep-seated need to help I have may look something like their own. Maybe I’ll call my friend and Rome’s Rosie the Riveter Jane Tucker to find out.
Want to help, like me? Consider reaching out to those in our medical community including doctor’s offices, dentists, and vets, to determine their specific need. Different patterns for masks are all over the internet, but I suggest the recommended patterns by the CDC if you want to sew one yourself. If you are less crafty, consider donating your time or money. Floyd Medical Center is asking for donations in lieu of homemade masks to Floyd Healthcare Foundation’s COVID-19 Essentials Fund. Redmond Regional Medical Center? Harbin Clinic? The State Department of Public Health is welcoming volunteers to help with testing sites, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds for more details.
My workplace, Greater Community Bank, is collecting monetary donations for the Voluntary Action Center and has generously committed to match up to $1,000 of all contributions received. Donations may be made through the bank or online at VoluntaryActionCenter.org. Also, Melinda and I at GCB are accepting donations of elastic and fabric so we can continue sewing facemasks. If you wish to contribute, you may drop off supplies through the drive-through at either Greater Community Bank location in Rome.