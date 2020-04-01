I must begin this column with introductions and definitions. Pollyanna is a character from an old Disney movie. Her name has become a kind of slang for wide-eyed, naive optimism. Eeyore is a character from Winnie the Pooh stories whose identity is his constant gloom and negative outlook. Lent is the 40 day period in the Christian calendar whose focus is self-reflection, sacrifice, and repentance/change.This year Lent and the coronavirus crisis happen at the same time and I have begun to think of the crisis as a kind of imposed, secular Lenten season. Chosen by faith or imposed by virus, our normal routines are totally disrupted and we feel deeply unsettled.
Observing the words and actions of various leaders and the reactions of everyday folks brings to mind our friends Pollyanna and Eeyore.
Consider Pollyanna — she is great at denial, and she is infuriating. First came the claims that the coronavirus was no big deal, and that it was mostly happening somewhere else anyway. I certainly wanted to smile a big smile and believe that, and the political powers were eager to promote Polly’s viewpoint. The crowds of spring breakers on the beach and their infamous flaunting of social distancing were amazing in their self-indulgent naiveté.
Recently there are increasing stories about talking heads (some political, some media, some preachers) who want to push aside the ongoing crisis and claim that we can hurry back to normal. An unproven med is a quick fix just waiting to be widely used; reopen Liberty University; let older folks go back to work and risk their lives so grandkids can have a comfortable economy. At daily news conferences, brag about how well the powers that be have done; then set an arbitrary date by which restrictions can be magically lifted. Ignore the desperate pleas and the concerns expressed by those medical experts. You go, Polly!
The Eeyores may actually be greater in number. We are scared and we ignored bad news too long, adding to the level of crisis we now experience.
I am probably most frustrated with the news anchors and reporters who make very sure that the very worst and most tragic situations are always in our face. They love “gotcha” questions in news conferences and interviews to make sure that no dire interpretation is overlooked.
It is obvious from the shenanigans of the Pollyannas that too many people lack good sense and must have reality rubbed into their dense brain. But Eeyore is no more helpful and no less infuriating by wallowing in constant gloom.
Actually, Polly and Eeyore are more alike than it would seem on the surface. What they have in common is their exaggerated need to try and control events that influence them.
Don’t we all dread being out of control? Some have far less tolerance for uncertainty than others. Our society and too often our religious practices have subtly led us to believe that we can control our lives by working more, by buying more, by indulging more, by praying more ...
We need both reality check and hope. We must also recognize our possibilities and our limits.
Our present reality is scary and the future is unknown. On the other hand, there are countless acts of loving and courageous service to the sick and the needy. There are potential treatments and creative efforts to obtain needed medical supplies in unique ways not before thought of.
We cannot (yet) control the pandemic; we must wait, we must persevere and we must maintain hope. What an opportune time to again reclaim the well-known Serenity Prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference. With this prayer I believe that spiritual practice, mental health practice, social action practice, and patient hopefulness can occupy the same space in our lives and our coping.
I began with the admitted mental stretch that attempts to tie Corona virus crisis with Lent. Religious language and ideas are often very hard to apply to daily life. The keeping of Lent is a religious choice. The living through the Corona virus crisis is no one’s choice but is imposed on us. This year the two coincide. I believe that the similarities are uncanny. The out of control events and emotions we are living offer a very similar reality to the events two centuries ago that are commemorated in Lent.
In practicing Lent, believers choose to identify with the upheaval, the uncertainty, and the fearful threats endured by Jesus and his disciples in the days before his death. Though they coped very poorly initially, those followers became were dramatically changed with the hope that radiated from Easter. They ultimately came together in love for one another and service to those around them. They embraced the bigger world beyond their previous provincial experience. They changed that world.
The coronavirus crisis will end at some unknown point, but there will be other crises and challenges. Such is life. Whatever enduring changes result from our terrible current experience, we can choose to send Pollyanna and Eeyore back to being mere fictional characters. We can hope and love and serve together even as we deal with difficult facts and daunting problems. We can deepen our sense of gratitude for our loved ones and for the very breath that means we are alive. We can recover a greater sense of “we’re all in this together” and reject vicious partisanship.
The chosen practice of Lent is not to grovel in despair but to consider ways we might change our lives. It is preparation for renewal and joyful hope. It is a choice. Religious or not, we have before us now choices about whether we will change and how those changes will make us better or worse as individuals and as a nation. May we choose well.