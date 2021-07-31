I was speaking with Northwest Georgia District Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio on Thursday afternoon and he sounded thoroughly exasperated. This COVID-19 Delta variant seems to be racing into Northwest Georgia just as it seems to be terrorizing much of the rest of the country.
It was perhaps just a couple of weeks ago when I was starting to think that maybe we had the coronavirus whipped in Floyd County. I suppose that was purely wishful thinking.
Dr. Voccio and I both wonder what it’s going to take for those who have resisted the vaccination to bite the bullet and get their shots.
When I had the first chance to get the Moderna vaccine at the Floyd County Health Department, I signed up quickly and was back for the second shot at the designated time. The first shot didn’t bother me at all. The second shot went just fine. The next day, which was a Friday, I found myself shivering through the second day of a City Commission planning retreat. I asked the folks on both sides of me if they were cold and when they responded that they weren’t, I said to myself, I’ve got to be experiencing the chills related to that second shot.
But that was it. No headache, no fatigue, just chills. Personally, I believe that was a small price to pay for protection from COVID-19.
I covered the women’s professional tennis tournament in Rome and in order to be allowed on grounds at the Rome Tennis Center, I had to be tested. That was not particularly pleasant, but it wasn’t the end of the world and fortunately I tested negative. Midway through the tournament, I had to get tested again. Once again, I feel blessed and lucky to have tested negative.
That was winter and I have not been tested since then. I don’t plan to be, unless for some reason I have to be.
The really frustrating thing about this virus is the way it affects everyone differently. I could be feeling perfectly normal — not that I’ve ever been perfectly normal — and still have the virus and be capable of spreading it.
That was the case in my church where a member was in Sunday School, one Sunday morning in January, seemingly fine. Some of the folks in the class visited more closely with the person than I did on that particular Sunday. Turns out that, by nightfall, the person was in the hospital, and never came out. Several other members of the class came down with the coronavirus but none of them even had to be hospitalized.
Go figure. But the point is, someone was as normal as you or I that morning and so sick by that night that a trip to the hospital was necessary. Heaven gained a new saint several weeks later.
I get it that every one of us is free to choose whether or not we want to get the vaccine. I get it that it was developed in record-setting time, and I get it that maybe we don’t know all of the long term side effects.
But I also understand that more than half a million Americans have died as a result of this virus. Yes, many had some sort of underlying condition that was unquestionably a contributing factor as well.
I was speaking with a gentleman in the bonding lobby of the jail this past week and he was very obviously one of those folks who had not gotten the vaccination and had no intention of getting it. I’m going to guess he was in his 60s, and I wondered to myself if he might have some sort of underlying condition that I couldn’t see. I certainly hope not.
Then there are the breakthrough cases that I’m sure you’ve heard about. The vaccination doesn’t make us bulletproof. I personally believe it gives us a Kevlar vest of sorts. It gives us a fighting chance — and the evidence thus far has indicated that it significantly reduces the likelihood of hospitalization.
One of the stories that we haven’t written, or read much elsewhere about, is the financial cost of this coronavirus.
It strikes me that the good folks at Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and the other pharmaceutical manufacturers must be getting paid by somebody for the vaccines. I imagine the federal government is making some sort of payment.
We’ve reported about folks who have been hospitalized for weeks, even months, with COVID-19 and I can’t help but wonder what their bills have totaled. We’ve got some good folks at Floyd/Atrium and Redmond/Advent but I don’t think they are providing what has to be very expensive treatment free.
If you’ve gotten a bill for an overnight stay in the hospital any time over the last couple of years, or even an outpatient visit for something as simple as a cataract surgery, imagine with me what the bill must be for six weeks in the ICU on a ventilator.
Folks, you’ve got the right to make your own decision, but I would ask you to consider folks around you — your neighbors, your co-workers, the folks in your Sunday School class — and to give some serious consideration to getting the vaccine.
I don’t want you, or anyone else for that matter, to become lost in the statistics that history will record and remember.