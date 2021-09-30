Mosquitoes and chiggers have been an arch-enemy of mine since before I can remember. Georgia would be an absolute paradise if it weren’t for these two insects. I’d trade every one of them for a new species of tick, even if it exclusively targeted one’s nether regions.
There have been times that I have had so many chigger bites on my ankles from walking through a pine forest I was certain I was going to fall over dead because of blood loss. Then when I didn’t die from blood loss I was certain I would die from the treatments administered for these bites.
For chigger bites, the solution in our house was an oatmeal bath. No problems there. Nothing better than a nice hot bath in soothing, milky oatmeal. But the relief from the terrible itching only lasts for as long as you’re in the water; after that you’re right back to tearing away at your skin for sweet relief.
That’s when my dad used to hold me down while my mother would paint each and every little wound with fingernail polish. The burning from applying enamel straight to exposed flesh is so intense I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s been used in terrorist interrogations.
The thing with the fingernail polish is that it is supposed to kill this tiny little insect that has burrowed into your skin by cutting off its air supply. Maybe it does, but it doesn’t matter because the key point is that an insect has already crawled under your skin. Dead or alive, makes no difference, it still itches, and with the combination of fingernail polish, it’s really just a cruel punishment.
What would be ideal is a way to prevent these animals from attacking in the first place. But there is no bug spray on the market that will keep away mosquitoes or chiggers. I don’t care if it is so potent it causes cancer the minute it hits your skin, these parasitic demons will land on that tumor and eat it just the same.
At some point in the early ’90s, my dad got to talking to an old lady that had a local claim to fame as the first and longest-serving Cub Scout den mother in the county. How they got to talking about mosquitoes and chiggers is beyond me, but that is where the subject landed and she imparted some sage wisdom to him.
She told him that the only way to keep these things at bay was to drink pickle juice before you went outside, and if that didn’t work, salt and vinegar potato chips would work in a pinch.
This would be something most people would dismiss immediately as an old wives’ tale considering the source was, in fact, an old wife. But not my father. His respect for elder scouting folks was enormous, and if this oracle said it, it must have been true.
Lucky for us kids we had a camping trip coming up the next week. This time we would be insect-free for the entirety. Dressed in full Scout regalia, we found ourselves standing in front of a jar of pickles, sans pickles, and a big bag of salt and vinegar potato chips. We were instructed to start drinking.
At first, it didn’t seem like a bad idea. I liked pickles. I used pickle juice all the time to lubricate my mother’s famous carbon-cheese sandwiches. But a sprinkle of pickle juice and a gulp are two different things entirely, and to drink directly from the pickle jar seemed barbaric.
Dad wasn’t going to take no for an answer. I took a mighty gulp and tried my hardest not to gag. I kept it down and went to the chip portion of the experiment. I didn’t like salt and vinegar chips back then and I still don’t, but after gulping pickle juice they taste just like regular chips.
As we drove to the campsite, we all broke into a sweat. “That must mean it’s working,” the old man said. As I put up my tent, my stomach churned, and I couldn’t help but notice a cloud of mosquitoes gathered around me just like any other time.
By the time the campout was over I had lost a gallon of blood, my ankles were raw from scratching, and to top that off, somehow I managed to get a scorpion bite.
After the traditional oatmeal bath and fingernail polish torture, my dad inspected my scorpion bite and immediately attached a bandage full of greasy bacon fat to it. “I hear that sucks the poison out.”