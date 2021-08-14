As I listened to critical voices coming from all directions over the last couple of weeks, I asked myself how many Simone Biles are in my circle getting hurt? I asked myself if other people had asked themselves the very same question.
I especially got concerned when a young male sports fan came on the news and spoke in such negative terms about Biles. He categorized her as a coward, a selfish weakling who was only concerned about herself. He was not the only one who had no compassion or understanding about what she was going through. I felt sad about how, once many of us perceive what is considered a weakness in others, we quickly turn against them in a very harsh manner with no compassion for the pain that they are trying to reveal to us.
Trying to understand our own deep emotions is a hard thing with which to come to grips. It requires us to be our own doctor. It is almost like saying “Physician, heal thyself.”
Michael Phelps seemed to be the one person who fully understands. He knew how that stress was revealing itself when Simone cited mental health as the reason for withdrawing from the competition. It touched the former swimmer’s heart. He said, “It broke my heart ... mental health is something people are talking more about now.”
I am sure Phelps could have said more, much more, about what Biles was experiencing. He was a four-time Olympian who battled anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts throughout his swimming career. He eventually overcame his mental health struggle by seeking professional help, and he presently has a Michael Phelps Foundation for the purpose of helping young children to be healthy and active. He had walked in her shoes years before so he can now come to her rescue and say, “Yes, if no one else understands, I do, because I traveled that lonely road.”
When I was a high school teacher, each year I introduced my students to the poem “Richard Cory” because of the moral lesson found in it.
Whenever Richard Cory went down town,
We people on the pavement looked at him:
He was a gentleman from sole to crown,
Clean favored, and imperially slim.
And he was always quietly arrayed,
And he was always human when he talked;
But still he fluttered pulses when he said,
“Good-morning,” and he glittered when he walked.
And he was rich—yes, richer than a king—
And admirably schooled in every grace:
In fine, we thought that he was everything
To make us wish that we were in his place.
So on we worked, and waited for the light,
And went without the meat, and cursed the bread;
And Richard Cory, one calm summer night,
Went home and put a bullet through his head.
We are so quick to judge people by what they have and how they look and how well they speak and what family they come from. Most times we do not stop to think about what their lives may be like when the lights are out and they find themselves all alone, or looking at themselves in the mirror.
Most of us need to take a step back and see do we have a Michael Phelps, Richard Cory or Simone Biles in our lives, looking to us for understanding and a soft place to rest their tired souls. The person we find in our circle may be a family member, a neighbor, a sister or brother in the church. This person maybe giving off the same outward impression that Richard Cory gave to all who admired him. Those who had any kind of encounter with Cory always walked away thinking he was wanting for nothing. Phelps and Biles probably had people thinking the same about them.
One would think that the smile on Simone Biles’ face was painted on because she was always so bubbly and filled with laughter. It must be tough to be drained of joy for what one loves and is passionate about. Her pain became so intense that it could not be held inside anymore. The bubble was gone, and she could no longer force it to reveal itself.
Too bad she had to analyze herself. Too bad no one in all the world saw the hurt. She had to cry out in front of the whole wide world before anyone in her circle could see what pain she was operating under every day.
Maybe her cry for help before the world was the answer for others who operate under that type pressure on a daily basis. Depression based on stress is the most common cause of suicide. About 75% of those individuals who commit suicide are depressed. Most of us realize that depression is caused by a number of factors.
The suicide death rate for teens (10-24) is on the rise. Simone Biles has cried out for help for many as well as herself. Will the world return to business as usual? Will the world turn away as if they did not hear the plea? It might have come too late for Biles and Phelps but maybe others will get help since the alarm has been sounded.
If each of us will take care of our circle (and I do not mean that in a selfish way), more people will operate under less internal stressors, and we will greet happier people filled with a JOY that cannot be taken away by circumstances.