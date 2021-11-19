People may think a Peeping Tom is a turkey. But to a policeman, a Peeping Tom is someone who slips around at night, looking into windows at people. For police officers one of the hardest things to do is to catch him in the act. He will usually place himself into a position where he can see the police car coming. He is gone by the time you get there.
Back some years ago when I was riding with the Whiz, we had a case of a Peeping Tom on North Fifth Avenue. I remember the first call we got, I went for the backyard at a run and the fence head on. The fence came from the front side and ran down the back side of the house. There was one way in and the gate was locked. I went all around the outside and back to the front. Whiz was talking to a young woman who was in a nightgown.
Back in the car I told the Whiz to go back and let’s look the area over. I saw there was a way to get to the back of the house by going through a yard. The next time we got a call we would go in from the back side. We rode the area to see if there was anyone walking around, and saw a man walking on Avenue A. Whiz pulled in beside him and I stepped out. I knew the minute I saw his face that he was the Peeping Tom. I had arrested him before for being a Peeping Tom. I talked to him for a few minutes then told him to go. We knew that we had found our man, now to catch him in the act was the next thing.
Everything was quiet with the Peeping Tom for several nights. We had checked in from a call on Martha Berry Highway when the dispatcher told us that our Peeping Tom was back. The Whiz was driving so I told him to drop me in front of the empty house and then go to the front where the young woman would be waiting. I got out of the patrol car and headed for the back yard.
Again I hit the chain link fence head on. It knocked me to the ground, but as soon as I hit the ground I was back on my feet. I stopped and watched the backyard. The headlights of the patrol car lit up the front of the house as Whiz pulled in. Then I saw the Peeping Tom standing on the back porch. When the car lights hit the front of the house he jumped from the porch and started to run toward me. I stepped behind a tree and waited. He grabbed a tree limb and swung up into the tree. He sat still, watching as Whiz searched around the house.
Then I shined my light up into the tree where he sat on a limb. I told him not to move, if he did it would be a bad mistake on his part. I yelled for the Whiz and he came to me. I told the Peeping Tom to climb down slowly. With him down and cuffed I swung up into the tree and over the fence.
We placed him in the patrol car and carried him to headquarters where he was booked in. It was the same person that we had talked to the first night of the Peeping Tom incident. He pled guilty in court and was sentenced to a year in prison. In time I forgot about him.
It was many years later, after I became the shift supervisor, that one of my patrol cars asked for me to meet them at an address on West 10th Street. I checked out and walked up on the front porch where two of my officers stood talking to a young woman. It seemed that someone was peeping in the window at them at night.
As was a habit with me when I went on a call, I would check out the area. I began a check of the area around where the girls lived. I moved out from the area a block at a time. Then, on John Davenport, I saw a man walking, going toward the railroad tracks. I pulled over and cut my lights. He went up to a house on Jones Avenue and went inside. I knew who lived there, but the young fellow whose parents lived there was in prison, for, you guessed it, Peeping Tom.
The next night at the shift briefing I told them what I had found out about the Peeping Tom. I worked out a plan to try to fence him in if he went back. I headed for West Ninth. I pulled up into a dark spot and cut my lights. Another patrol car pulled up on the other end and cut his lights. A patrol car pulled into the front of the house on West Tenth with his lights on bright.
Then I saw him. He was headed straight toward the car on the other end from me. I told them sit tight and he would be there in a few minutes. He stopped in his tracks seeing the patrol car. Turning, he headed for me. Then he saw me and cut between two houses going back out on West 10th. The other car on West 10th saw him and gave chase.
I was backing up to get on North Fifth when he came in front of me, headed for the projects. We moved in on him on foot. One of the officers found him hiding and brought him out to the patrol cars. I walked up and he looked at me, shaking his head.
“I might have known that it would be you. I just got out for Peeping Tom and I guess I will go back.”
In the rest of time I was in the Rome Police Department I know that he was caught for Peeping Tom at least five times. He was in and out of prison for the most part of his life. I don’t know what ever happened to him.