Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
Back in the days when I was a police officer I had what I called a queasy feeling in my stomach when a certain kind of call would come to me.
I would get out of the car and stand still and listen for a few minutes before sticking my head into a hornet’s nest. I’d sit still and listen to people talk and get that old queasy feeling in the gut. I still have it. I can’t seem to shake it.
I do believe that there is something wrong with people who put their mouth to running before putting their brain in gear. I try to never criticize anyone in their belief, whether it be religious or politics. I believe that they do not know right from wrong. I will probably get a few words of criticism for this. However, this is America and I can express my opinion.
When I was growing up I had that feeling in my stomach. Those that had it called it a gut feeling. If something was going to happen that wasn’t right, the gut feeling would hit you.
I remember one time when my partner threw all caution to the wind and rushed up to the front door where we had got a call. I walked up to the side of the door. That queasy feeling told me something wasn’t right.
The door came open and a gun was stuck into my partner’s stomach. I had gotten beside the door, out of sight.
The man let out a few choice words telling the officer what he was going to do. He stuck his head out of the door looking for me. I placed my gun against his head and, in a few choice words, told him what I was going to do if he didn’t hand me his gun. He hesitated, then handed me the gun.
We carried him to jail and booked him: the queasy feeling had paid off.
I remember another time that I found the door to the Pontiac place torn open. We surrounded the building and began a search. We went from one end of the building to the other; nothing was out of place. I was standing in the middle of the auto shop when that queasy feeling hit me.
I called the officers over and told them to give another search of the building. I was standing under a beam that ran across the building that was used to hook a block and tackle. They would pull motors and other heavy parts from the automobiles. The officers came back shaking their heads; nothing was found.
Then a cold chill went down my back and I looked up at the beam over my head. I could see a shoe sticking out. I whispered to an officer, pointing to the beam. With the beam covered by the officers, I found the lights and turned them on.
When the lights came on he sat up to where we could see him. The queasy feeling had paid off again.
Then there was another time that my partner and I had a warrant for a subject. We had gone through the house and looked everywhere that we thought a man could hide. We went over and over the house but found no one.
I had not been in the kitchen; my partner had searched it. He was standing in the door that went into the kitchen when I walked over to him. He shook his head, saying. “I had it from a good source that he is here in this house.” I walked over to the kitchen sink and stopped. That old queasy feeling hit me in the stomach and I turned, looking at everything in the kitchen.
Over in the corner was a small closet. I went over and opened the door. My partner came over, saying, “I have looked in there several times.” I looked the closet over and noticed that it didn’t have the space in it that it should have. I took my hand and pushed up on the boards that were overhead. One of then fell out and a foot came through. I grabbed it and yanked.
He came down with a few cans of stuff with him. He let out a yell as he hit the floor.
We gathered him up and carried him to the jail and booked him. The queasy feeling paid off.
I guess a lot of people have what they call the old gut feeling. Some choose to ignore it, others will pay attention to it. What it is, I don’t know. But I would say if you have a queasy feeling that ties a knot in the stomach, turn around and get the heck out of there.