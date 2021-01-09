My daughter, Ramsey, turned 22 this week and I realized it was high time that I pass on some family secrets.
They’re not really secrets, she already knows most of them, but it occurred to me that I have never given her her own collection of our family recipes, and every young woman should have one. So, I ordered a blank cookbook and will be using the weekend to fill in as many recipes as I can think of before she heads back to school next week.
The first week of January is a big one for us. It is a week of birthdays that happen to be those of my mother, myself, and my daughter. Yes, we three generations of women were born within two days of each other, and it feels particularly significant to consider the passage of family traditions at this time.
My mother has loved to cook since long before I knew her, and she learned well from her parents before her. Her mother passed away when I was young, but I still have memories of sitting at the kitchen table and watching her and my grandfather cooking together, bumping butts as they moved about their tasks in a small kitchen.
Mom kept her own small kitchen immaculate and was a master at getting the meal on the table just as Dad was walking through the door each evening.
Isn’t it amazing how strongly our memories are tied to food? I can remember every meal that Mom would frequently make: liver and onions with mashed potatoes, fried chicken with potato salad and coleslaw, meatloaf slathered with ketchup and served with fried potatoes. And the breakfasts of scratch buttermilk biscuits with gravy, pancakes and homemade blueberry syrup. My mouth waters just thinking of all of the delicious stuff she set before us, day after day.
We got to do a careful visit with my parents at Christmas this year and food was high on the list of priorities for each day. Mom can’t cook like she used to since her stroke several years ago, but she still loves to collect recipes and plan food for our visits that she hopes that we will orchestrate for her.
On this visit we squeezed in making one of our family favorites called Potunias, twice baked potatoes that are loaded with tuna and cheddar cheese. I know it doesn’t sound too exciting, but I feel like I’m high on the hog when we have them, they were that fun and comforting and delicious to us when we were young.
Many years ago, probably about the time that I was getting married, Mom started a handwritten collection of recipes for me. I had spent the years since I had left home for college calling her up and asking how to make whatever struck me for that day.
You realize how just much you enjoyed your mom’s cooking once she isn’t there to have it waiting for you when you’re ready to eat. It doesn’t take long to realize that you had better learn how to make it yourself, because it isn’t her job anymore!
But, learning a recipe and learning “how to make it” are two totally different things.
I’ve been slowly reading Rick Bragg’s book “The Best Cook in the World: Tales from My Momma’s Table” and it is like I’m reading about my own mother. He very eloquently describes how his mother cooks by feel and instinct more than formulas, and how recipes are meant to be a guide more than a manual for many Southern cooks.
“She can tell if her cornbread is done, and all the rest, by their aromas alone – that, or the angels mumble it straight into her ear. It’s not the clock that tells you when it’s done; the food does.”
It took me a while to learn those instincts in the kitchen, but I knew from watching Mom that there was a certain magic that drives it all.
When I pull down the threadbare and disjointed book of recipes that Mom started for me, I am immediately transported to scenes from long ago, and not just from my Mom’s kitchen.
Along with her Cream Cheese Pound Cake and Cream Cheese Frosting (which has written across the top: Monica’s Favorite Birthday Cake) there’s also Maw Maw Sheppard’s Pound Cake, which is a whole different version, measured in pints and pounds rather than cups and spoons. It was my dad’s mother’s recipe and I have more memories of that coming from my aunt’s kitchen than from hers, as she was living with them for as long as I can remember.
Mom’s pound cake recipe has a note at the end that says, “I have found this recipe works best if I add ½-1 tsp. baking powder.” I apparently forgot that note until it was too late enough times that I finally wrote “Baking Powder” in big letters at the end of the ingredient list.
I have enjoyed adding my own recipes to the collection over the years and they are indicative of the various phases that I have gone through as a cook. The recipe for Bronzed Chicken with the latter addendum of “or Tofu” is a reminder of the vegetarian years with which I experimented and will come in handy for Ramsey’s current vegetarian habits.
This is also the book I pull out for all of my canning recipes, as those have been slowly collected over time and are pulled out only when the season calls for some putting up.
I am so excited to start a similar collection for Ramsey, and she seems equally excited to receive it. These are the recipes of our life as much as our food, and each conjures different memories for me than they may for her or for my mom. But, those memories season the food for each of us in their own way and that in itself is part of the magic of family cooking.