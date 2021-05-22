School’s out for summer in Rome and Floyd County. Can’t say that without the melody to the 1972 Alice Cooper song kicking in.
I can’t think about summer without thinking of vacation and I have been richly blessed, both as a child and an adult, when it comes to seeing parts of the world I might never have even imagined.
The first family vacation I remember was a trip to Great Smokey Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg and Cherokee. Those were the days when you got to Cherokee and were welcomed by a Native American wannabe in a long headdress. I knew even as a child that the Cherokee didn’t wear those long headdresses.
Another vacation I remember is going to the Cape Cod National Seashore. My uncle was a park ranger there and we almost didn’t get to go because I broke out in a horrible face rash. We determined it was a tomato allergy. My doctor said the salt water and fresh air wouldn’t hurt so we took off.
A really memorable vacation was the trip to Expo 67 in Montreal. I had not quite turned 14 and we stopped at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on the way up.
Loving baseball as a kid, you would have thought I had died and gone to heaven in Cooperstown.
The Montreal part of the trip was nice but I think that is where my pure, unabated hatred of long lines was ignited. The Czechoslovakian exhibit was all the talk and, as best as I can recall, the line was about four hours long.
I’ve hated any kind of lines ever since.
For the last 20 years, I’ve been richly blessed with opportunities to escort Romans on a whole bunch of cruises. I’ve done 10 Alaska cruises and I’d do one every year if I could.
If there’s one industry in the U.S. that has been absolutely hammered by COVID-19, it’s the cruise industry.
I’m not sure that I’m ready to crawl aboard one of the cruise ships this summer but I suspect that by next summer, 2022, I’ll be itching to go again.
Cruising, for those of you who have never had the opportunity, is a great way to see to the world. You often fall asleep at night and wake up in the morning to a completely new experience at a completely different destination.
Cruising is not cheap, but from my perspective, it provides one of the best values for the dollar.
Think of your weeklong vacation. Seven nights in a first class hotel. You can’t hardly do that for less than $150 a night anymore. Then think about eating your three meals a day for seven days. These shipboard meals are not just meals. They are first-class meals prepared by highly trained international chefs.
If you’re not into eating in one of the more formal dining rooms, there are numerous options to choose from. Virtually every ship has what is commonly called a Lido Deck where there is a mammoth buffet. Most ships have a 24-hour pizza bar and ice cream station.
Then there is the entertainment factor. The ships have huge theaters with seating that is typically in the 800- to 900-guest range. Broadway-style shows are offered several nights; you might have bands or solo singing artists, comedians and what not to entertain you each night.
One of the cruises I really enjoyed was an oldies cruise in the Caribbean. I did have to pay a little extra for that trip but only the folks who paid extra got to attend the shows on those particular nights. The Comets — yes, all of the originals except Bill Haley — The Turtles, Bobby Vee along with Paul Revere & The Raiders performed and it was the coolest experience for an old pop music fan.
Virtually every person in the audience was standing and singing along with every song through each show.
Not only are there shows in the main theater, but there are smaller venues throughout every ship, like a piano bar or three.
What I’m saying is that all of this adds up to a lot of money that you could have spent on a vacation to Las Vegas, New York of Miami.
On the ships, you just pack and unpack one time.
I had one Navy veteran tell me he never wanted to set foot on a ship again. I get that, but these ships are an entirely different experience. The stabilizers they have take an awful lot of the motion out of the ocean. I’ve done about 17 cruises and gotten seasick twice. Yes, being seasick is not pleasant, but it’s avoidable most of the time by drinking plenty of water and maybe popping a Dramamine pill if you know the weather conditions in advance.
I will resist recommendations regarding specific cruise lines in this space, but would be happy to speak with anyone privately. I will say that I do enjoy the staff aboard the Carnival ships. Their employees seem to be from a greater variety of countries and I have always made it a point to get to know the kids, where they are from, whether they have families back home and so on.
I think it makes them feel a little more important and most are eager and willing to speak with you.
The nicer you are to them, the better service they give you.
And don’t forget, they’re working for tips.