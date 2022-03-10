The Georgia State Senate is currently considering a bill that would essentially criminalize homelessness.
The bill would prevent cities that have a per capita homeless rate higher than the statewide average — and nonprofits in those cities — from being eligible to receive state and federal funds to address homelessness. It would also make it a misdemeanor to take shelter on state property.
Those who advocate for this legislation say that cities and nonprofits should focus on getting those who are homeless short-term housing, rather than focusing on finding permanent housing solutions for them. This seems completely backwards to me. The way I see it, finding permanent housing for people helps solve the long-term problem instead of simply putting a band-aid on the problem.
It seems to me that the bill is really intended to hide the problem. “Out of sight, out of mind,” seems to be the thought process. The author of the bill, Sen. Carden Summers, speaks about the number of homeless people he sees while driving to the state capitol. He doesn’t seem interested in actually solving the problem, rather just ensuring he doesn’t have to see the problem with his own eyes.
There are so many stigmas associated with homelessness. Before we can solve the problem, we have to remove those stigmas and accept that the homeless population is diverse in who makes it up and why they are in that situation. Once we do that, we can start having truly constructive conversations about finding viable solutions.
It seems to me that cities and nonprofits that work with the homeless community on a daily basis are going to have a much better understanding of what kinds of solutions will work in their community. What works in Atlanta may not work in Rome, and vice versa. We should be encouraging innovation and creativity, not pulling the rug out from under those who are in the trenches every day trying to improve the lives of their neighbors.
Homelessness is complicated issue. There is not one distinguishable cause, but instead a long list of causes — and, therefore, there isn’t one solution.
We must address the immediate needs of the homeless, putting a roof over their head. But we can’t stop there. We must then help address the root cause of their situation. Until the underlying conditions are fixed, the problem isn’t solved. It is at best just shoved down the road. This is all the legislation will do.
We then must turn our attention to the systemic problems that have led to the homeless crisis in out state and nation. Helping people navigate the fundamental changes to the economy, addressing mental health conditions, and treating addiction as a disease, instead of as a crime are some places to start.
It shouldn’t be a choice between short term and long term solutions. It should be a combination of both short term and long term fixes.
Giving someone a permanent place to live accomplishes several things. It gives them a permanent address, often required by employers. It gives them a sense of self-worth. This, in and of itself, will go a long way towards helping people get back on their feet. By alleviating the sense of hopelessness, you are taking the first step.
Rome, like most cities, has some very good resources, but not enough. There are not nearly enough shelter beds, especially for women, children, and families. There are a variety of organizations providing services for the homeless community, but they have limited resources. The city of Rome has enacted ordinances that merely hide and criminalize homeless. We can do better.
Cutting funding to those trying to have a real and sustainable impact on the problem while rewarding those who are merely putting a bandaid on it and moving it out of sight is the absolutely wrong approach. Please contact your state senator and state representative and urge them to oppose this bill. It is wrong and cruel. We are better than that.