I was walking toward the concession stand at Sonoraville High School Friday night a week ago, to pick up some bottled water for the Dalton and Sonoraville broadcast crews, when I passed some families walking into the stadium and a thought burst into my mind out of the blue.
What would Ward and June Cleaver think if they could see this?
As I headed for the water, I was passed by a couple of young ladies, one with thick blue streaks in her hair and another with bright pink hair and a bull nose ring. I’m not talking about a tiny, almost tasteful, piece of jewelry, but a sure enough bull nose ring that her soul mate could put three fingers in and lead her to water.
I’m pretty confident it would have been an explosive meeting had I been Ricky Ricardo.
Then, before I got to the concession stand (the aroma of hamburgers and hot dogs was not strong enough to make me walk at a quicker pace), I passed a modern nuclear family. Dad was covered completely by tattoos, Mom had nowhere near enough clothes on the upper part of her body and a daughter had flaming red hair. Not a natural redhead, mind you, but fire engine red.
I can see the face on Mary Tyler Moore right now!
As I sit at the keyboard, I’m wondering what the current generation of high school students will be looking at when they take their grandkids to play 40 or 50 years from now.
Naked and proud?
Mind you, I suspect the scenario was not at all unique to Sonoraville High. I suspect the same images play everywhere.
Hopefully not.
I have no clue why the thought of Ward and June Cleaver popped into my mind when I saw those first two young ladies, but the image of the look on June Cleaver’s face was just as vivid to me as if she had been standing right there beside me.
I’m trying to imagine the look on Ward’s face if Wally or the Beaver had come home with purple or green hair. The image of Jack Benny standing there with hands out to the side, palms up and gazing into the distance, not saying a word, also pops into mind.
At this point, I’m not sure if I want to speculate about modern coiffure and fashion, or relive some of the great old television shows of my childhood.
I think I’ll try a little bit of both.
Keep in mind that when I started watching television, most of the programming was black and white and we watched on these massive cabinet-like devices, not in living color on a device that doubles as a telephone.
My favorites were “Leave It to Beaver,” “Father Knows Best” (with Robert Young and Jane Wyatt), “Lassie,” “Rin Tin Tin,” “I Love Lucy,” and then, the first color show that I remember, “Bonanza.” It was a bonanza of color at the time, but to be sure, Lorne Greene’s silver hair was naturally silver. I wonder if Michael Landon ever thought of a proper pigment.
Those were wholesome, family-oriented television programs. Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore didn’t even occupy the same bed. Neither did Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
On Labor Day, as I stayed inside due to the rain, I was flipping the remote control — something else we didn’t have way back then. You actually had to get up, walk across the room and change the channel. I guess we can add the remote control to the list of causes of obesity in America today. Anyway, I passed such stalwarts of modern television as “Naked and Afraid,” “Sister Wives” and “Dr. Pimple Popper.”
I really don’t consider myself to be a complete prude but even the network promos for “The Bachelorette,” where the attractive young lady is making out and falling onto a bed with about three different guys — Thank God not at the same time — is a little bit much.
Imagine if Ward Cleaver was the father of one of those girls!
As for modern day fashion, I get it that youngsters today have a desire to express their individuality. But is their natural hair color and skin tone so hideous that they feel compelled to go out and spend good money to have it painted or tattooed to the point that you can’t see any skin?
When I was a young whippersnapper, as opposed to the old wise guy that I am today, girls who were brunettes and opted to become blondes were considered to be somewhat risqué. That’s beyond passé today, darn near boring!
A few guys, not so much guys who were still in high school, had single tasteful tattoos. You remember, the sailor with the flag on his shoulder or a heart with “mom” emblazoned across his bicep.
I fully understand why they call it body art.
When God created man in his own image, I’m having a hard time seeing him with green hair or arms that look like a Picasso canvas.
But I really do, really, truly, try my best to look beyond such, to see what’s in a person’s heart. We haven’t figured out a way to alter that yet.