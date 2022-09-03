It sure seems like Rome has come out of one of the wettest Augusts in local history, but truth is the rainfall total has been very close to average.
In fact, it seems like the whole summer has been wet, but again, it’s been right near the norm. The National Weather Service “official” gauge at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport has measured 7.6 inches of rain since June 1. The Georgia Automated Weather station out on Bells Ferry Road has registered 8.77 inches over the same period.
Since I’m no longer in the day-to day business of helping put together the newspaper, I haven’t been in close contact with some of my weather sources — folks like John Lowery, Irwin Bagwell and Keith Mickler. I could always count on any of those guys to keep me up to date with respect to the rainfall and impact it has had on their crops.
Anecdotally, as I ride up to the northern side of the county, it looks like most of the fields at Lowery Farms look pretty good. I could say pretty much the same thing as I ride south toward Cave Spring and check out the Bagwell corn and soybeans.
I suppose one of the things that makes weather uncomfortable in our little neck of the woods is the humidity. We’re just close enough to the coast — either the Gulf or Atlantic. High pressure systems that stall out swing clockwise winds, which bring hot, humid air out of the Gulf. And low pressure systems swirl counter-clockwise, bringing us the same warm, humid air from the South Atlantic.
Complicating that for us is the fact that we sit, as I’ve said before, in the bottom of a saucer-like geographic location and that air tends to stagnate over us and it gets so muggy.
I experienced the super dry heat of the Judean desert earlier this summer when I visited Israel. A day and a half around the Dead Sea where it was about 106 degrees. Yes it felt hot, but because I wasn’t sweating the humidity, it didn’t seem like it was quite that hot. I guess that’s probably a lot like the weather in Arizona or the Four Corners region of the American Southwest.
At any rate, I’m imagining that this year is going to be a bumper year for our local agri-business leaders. The rain has been, as Goldilocks might imagine, just right. Corn and soybeans look good, the hay producers ought to have been able to get several cuts this year and that bodes well for the cattle farmers.
As we head into a couple of the usually drier months, September and October, I hope that the typical weather patterns hold true for the early fall. I love fall and think it’s probably my favorite time of year.
High school and college football have a lot to do with that. Fall festivals are also a big part of my love for this time of year. If the weather is good, a lot of communities are able to pull off things like the Chiaha Harvest Fair, the Coosa Valley Fair, the Great Locomotive Chase and apple festivals, which bring a lot of folks who leave a lot of their money behind, circulating in local coffers.
I’m really hoping for good weather this weekend to help the Running Water Powwow and Ripe Corn Festival at Ridge Ferry Park. Covid has canceled that festival the last couple of years and I’m ready for the pageantry that is always associated with the event.
While our little part of the world is most frequently associated with the Cherokee, the Running Water Powwow has also drawn people from a number of different tribes — even some of the Aztec types out of Mexico. The Grand March, which is usually done in both the afternoon and evening, is really a spectacle.
Ridge Ferry Park is generally full of vendors with Native American type items and the event is a lot of fun.
Toward the end of the month, Cave Spring will host its 15th annual Pig-Out, Saturday Sept. 24. Teams will invade Rolater Park with fresh Boston butts, ribs, beef brisket, sauce ingredients and cooking equipment for an all-nighter of cooking before the park opens.
The competition meat will be judged Saturday morning. Winners in the “professional” category will get $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. Additionally a People’s Choice Award will be open to anyone who has purchased a “tasting ticket.”
The Great Locomotive Chase Festival will be held the following weekend in Adairsville. It’s a citywide homecoming of sorts, with T-shirts, funnel cakes and other crafts and food items.
Saturday, Oct. 1, will feature the grand parade, which I have been honored to emcee for a number of years. There’ll be lots of bands throughout the weekend and a plethora of beauty pageants Saturday.
The Coosa Valley Fair, Fall’s Finest Festival, will be held the next weekend and I’m really praying for good weather the whole week. The Fair Association uses the profits for a number of its projects, including the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.