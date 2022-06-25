History has always fascinated me. Growing up in Northern Virginia, Colonial era history and, of course, the history relative to the Civil War were predominant. I was also interested in Native American history and, since coming to Rome almost four decades ago, that segment of our history as a nation has been strongly piqued.
More recently, African American history has surfaced as something that we all ought to be more aware of. Dan Roper, publisher of Georgia Backroads magazine, told members of Rome Rotary that he feels African American history may be the most under-publicized, perhaps under-valued, aspect of the history of Rome and Northwest Georgia.
Like just about everything else, it is not appropriate to focus on one aspect of our history over another. It all fits together to create what Rome is today. Some of it is pretty, some of it is very ugly, but it all needs to be told, in concert, as a whole.
I just returned from an 8-day trip to Israel where if you stick a shovel in the earth anywhere in the country you’re likely to uncover something thousands of years old. Israel’s economy is buoyed heavily by the tourism industry and that has suffered mightily over the last couple of years. Our group was warned about the aggressiveness of street vendors, but after a 2-year hiatus, I imagine they were more aggressive than ever.
The trip got me to thinking a lot about what Rome can do to emphasize its history and encourage people from all over Georgia, the southeast and, in fact, the rest of the country to see what makes this community so special.
Joyce Perdue Smith and her associates with the Fairview-Brown School down in Cave Spring have an incredible opportunity to tell the world about the education of young African American children.
Not unlike the archaeologists in Israel who are working somewhere virtually every day, Ms. Perdue-Smith and the Fairview-Brown supporters literally dug the remains of that old school out from under decades of kudzu. They have been methodical about the effort to restore the existing building and now they are working to enhance the grounds around the school. Let me suggest that, as money becomes available, they do everything they can to find and restore as much of what was on that campus as is possible. Make it real, not just a re-creation.
Selena Tilly, Brittany Griffin and others are working to document the African American section of Myrtle Hill Cemetery. I’m almost embarrassed to say how many years it was before I even knew there was an African American section in the historic cemetery.
There once was a thriving African American business community, much of it in North Rome, years ago.
Rome’s new Landmarking Committee is making strides to identify and memorialize sites of significance across our community and I’m hopeful that it will lead to increased awareness of our history — by all Romans.
The native American history of Rome has also been undervalued, in my humble opinion.
Volunteers throughout the years have done a magnificent job of showing off the Major Ridge Home, known today as Chieftains Museum.
I wonder how many people realize that during the period leading up to removal, Chief John Ross also had a plantation in Rome.
New Echota up in Gordon County has been bestowed the title of Cherokee Capitol, but ,in reality, the power amongst the Cherokee was right here in Rome. We just don’t have anything to show of Ross’s presence.
Four years ago, someone at the state level decided that a great way to aid local planners was the create a LIDAR database. LIDAR is a Light Detection and Ranging sensing method using pulse lasers to examine topography and detect subterranean material. It was seen as a means for potentially identifying any remains of the Ross plantation but, alas, the data the Rome-Floyd Planning Department has received from the state is flawed and essentially worthless. (I wonder how much someone paid for that!)
It would have been nice to have known exactly where the Ross plantation was. All we know is that it was somewhere in the area of the Fifth Avenue nursing home and Floyd Medical — oops — Atrium Health Floyd property.
It would also be nice to have some specific indication of where the Battle took place between Tennessee volunteers (small v) and Native Americans led by Kingfisher. Imagine the marketing plan that could be directed at folks from Knoxville to Memphis. Come to Rome to see where your first governor really made a name for himself. That battle in October of 1793 resulted in the death of Kingfisher and the burning of the native village that was in the Rome area. Supposedly, the battle occurred somewhere in between Myrtle Hill and Central Plaza.
Roughly, anyway.
Wouldn’t it be cool if we could take visitors up the Etowah River to actually see the remains of the fish weirs, which some folks have referred to as prehistoric. (By the way, there is no such things as pre-historic.) There are dozens of them and it’s absolutely fascinating to think that folks who knows how many years ago were smart enough to design the V-shaped fish traps to feed their families.
History is all around us. Let’s embrace it and figure out better ways to tell all of Rome’s story.