I have resisted the urge to write about my trip to Israel for a little more than a month, wanting to give some time for the excitement to subside but I guess it’s been long enough. Israel had never been high on my bucket list but I will tell you that I’d go back in a minute.
As someone who grew up in a tiny Methodist church, I attended Sunday School from the time I was old enough to walk the block and a half from my grandparents’ home to the little Flint Hill Methodist Church every Sunday morning. I can vividly remember sitting in the little block Sunday School room listening to Fisher Burford lead my class.
Fisher was a rather large woman whose presence commanded attention and respect. Her husband was Captain Locke Burford and I figured that anyone whose first name was Captain was somebody I probably ought not make mad so, generally speaking, I always tried to pay attention to his wife.
She could read the Bible with a theatrical cadence that almost brought the Bible to life. Seeds were planted.
I will tell you that, throughout the years, those seeds didn’t get watered as much as they should have, but they did take root.
After the trip to Israel, those seeds have shot out of the ground like dandelions.
A visit and tour of Israel brings the Bible to life like nothing I could have ever imagined. The trip exceeded my expectations in so many ways. People have asked me if it was life-changing. I’m not sure “life-changing” is exactly the right phrase but certainly it made a profound impact on my relationship with the Bible, particularly the Old Testament.
Being able to physically reach out and touch the remains of places that I’d only read about brought them to life. It was kind of like standing right in the middle of all of the prima facie evidence to support the most popular history book that’s ever been written.
I’m not going to go into a lot of detail because I don’t want my musings to ruin a trip of a lifetime for any of you. I say that because I truly feel that anyone who has ever been a regular churchgoer, in one of the Christian faiths, ought to go to Israel — while they are able to walk.
You will walk, and walk, and walk some more.
Our trip started with a visit to Caesarea Maritima on the Mediterranean Sea. The remains of one of Herod’s palaces were spectacular, spread across the sands at the edge of the sea. Remains of an old amphitheater are there, along with the Hippodrome where chariot races were regular occurrences. I’m not sure if Ben-Hur ever made the trip from Rome.
From Caesarea, we journeyed to Mt. Carmel, where the prophet Elijah brought down fire from God to quell any doubts that the God of the Jews was stronger than Baal. From Mt. Carmel it was on to Megiddo, where King Ahab and Queen Jezebel ruled over Northern Israel. Megiddo sits atop a knoll and the outline of his palace is still there, along with amazing infrastructure to save the infrequent rainwaters that would have made any of our local water folks stand in awe. How did they build such systems millennia ago?
Nazareth was the next stop. It was a re-created village in the middle of modern day Nazareth. The Nazareth where Jesus is believed to have lived has long since been built over, to the extent that archaeologists have not been able to bring it back to life.
Nazareth is not a tiny village today.
The tour continued at the Mount of the Precipice.
Day Two started at the remains of a synagogue in Magdala, where Jesus surely must have been at some point. It sits just feet from the shore of the Sea of Galilee. A boat ride on the Sea of Galilee was next and folks tried to get me to walk on the water. It didn’t work for Peter so, since Jesus wasn’t physically in the boat, I didn’t even try.
Capernaum was next and know Jesus spent a lot of time there. A very short distance away was the Mount of Beatitudes, where David Thornton allowed me to lead a devotional for the group. It was THE highlight of the trip, and I will forever be grateful to Chaplain Thornton.
We ended Day Two with a baptismal ceremony in the Jordan River at Yardenit.
I don’t have enough room to tell you a lot about the next six days. A visit to the Golan Heights, the city of Dan where Jeroboam had his Golden Calf, a drive-by of Nimrod’s Fortress (he was Noah’s grandson) and time at Banias (Caesarea Philippi) were highlights of Day Three.
From there it was on to Beit She’An, where the Philistines beheaded Saul and three of his sons and hung the heads on the walls of the city. Then to the Dead Sea, Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were found, and Ein Gedi, where David, while running from Saul, could have killed the king but didn’t.
I’ll tell you about Jerusalem next week.