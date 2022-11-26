Seems to me that this has been one of the colder Novembers in recent years. I could add some evidence to that thought but I’m to lazy to click through the various weather sites on the web to gather the data so lets just go with the “feel test.” It’s been cold.
The good news, though, is that, at least at the time I’m sitting at my keyboard, the weather for the Rome Christmas Parade on Tuesday night looks promising. Highs in the upper 60s and not dipping far below 48 after the sun sets. There’s just no way the Lord is going to let it rain on Mary Hardin Thornton’s parade.
An excellent choice for grand marshal (with one L). No one says Rome, Georgia, any more than Mary Hardin.
But that’s not what this column is about today.
This column is for the birds. Winter is prime time for nature photography in our neck of the woods, particularly if you’re into birds.
If you know me at all, you know I’m into birds.
I never really thought about this until a few years ago, 2012 to be exact. That was the year my mother passed away. My sister and I spent darn near a whole day after her death trying to give away all of her ceramic birds to other residents of the Virginia Baptist Retirement Center in Culpeper. When we had given away all that the other residents would take, we still had three large plastic garbage bags full of ceramic birds that we tossed into the trash bin.
That was another day I cried.
I had grown up with many of them, particularly an overwhelming number of cardinals. The cardinal is the Virginia state bird and Mom must have had two dozen of them. After I made the decision to attend Auburn, a lot of eagles made their way onto mantels throughout the house.
Winter is when it happens for a lot of the avian species. When that first cold snap drops out of the Canadian prairie provinces it pushes a lot of birds south. Notably, the sandhill cranes. From mid-November through mid-January, at least, one can see large cohorts of sandhill cranes along many of the river bottoms in western Floyd County.
You typically hear sandhill cranes before you see them. They have a very primal sound, and when they are grazing in cotton or soybean fields that have been picked, they are very loud. If you can get close to them, they are beautiful to photograph. The red crown on the front of their head really stands out and makes for a beautiful colorful photo with their large, bluish-gray bodies.
Since the Operation Migration folks initiated an eastern flyway for the federally endangered whooping cranes some two decades ago, it has not been completely out of the ordinary to see smaller cohorts of whoopers migrating along with the larger cohorts of sandhills.
I was out the Black’s Bluff extension over into Cherokee County one day last winter when I stopped to take pictures of the sandhills in one of Richard Lindsay’s cotton fields. I didn’t realize until I got back to the office and got pictures up on the computer screen that there was one whooper amongst the sandhills. I zoomed in and, sure enough, you could see the tags that had been attached to the whooper.
Filming any of the cranes can be tough because they spook pretty easily.
Aside from the river bottoms locally, the best place for crane photography is probably a little more than an hour north of us — at the Hiawassee National Wildlife Refuge just north of Chattanooga. It’s not a bad drive at all and it’s generally a lot of fun to hang out with other birders, who are there in numbers almost as large as the birds.
Then there are those American white pelicans that found their way to Weiss Lake about a decade ago. It seems to me that more of them are hanging around Weiss year-round now. Those are beautiful birds to photograph and it’s just a matter of finding the cove that they are feeding in to get the most spectacular photos. Those yellow-orange bills, white bodies and black wing-feathers really jump out at you on a clear sunny and cold day.
Then there are the eagles. It’s breeding season for the eagles and the pair right behind the Cage Center at Berry College are back doing their thing. We’ve had a new female for the past two breeding seasons, but the original Pa Berry who showed up in 2012 is still there. When that pair first showed up, I’d drive to the nest site early and usually hang out there a little while after work, as long as the sun would allow. The evening is the best time to try to capture the eagles at Berry, in my opinion, because of the position of the sun.
I can’t tell you how many pictures I’ve taken of those eagles on the “Favorite Perch” overlooking the Krannert Center through the years, and I’ll bet Gena Flanigen has 10,000 or more. But I never get tired of seeing them, or taking their pictures.