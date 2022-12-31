The year 2023 could be very pivotal in Rome. When you use the word “pivot” nowadays, it points to a change of direction. I am not sure if it will be pivotal in that sense — but I do feel like the Rome we all know, and love, could be different in years to come as a result of things that are expected to take place this year.
Let’s start on West Third Street. The CRE Impact folks out of Atlanta are expected to start construction on the initial phase of what they have planned for the River District. Principals Jeff Warwick and Alex Dominguez won approval from the city commission for a Tax Allocation District financial package totaling some $14 million. The Floyd County Commission will consider the financing plan at their next meeting, on Jan. 10.
CRE Impact is asking that they be allowed to recoup $1,076,923.08 a year for 13 years to help offset the cost of developing something in the neighborhood of 240 apartments along with some retail and commercial sites and greenspace at the base of the levee, which they fancy as becoming a “destination” attraction for the community. On paper, the project looks good.
I’m also looking forward to a myriad of park improvements that will be kicked off Jan. 18 with the rededication of Parks Hoke Park in South Rome. That will be a big day for South Rome as the new covered basketball pavilion, restroom facilities and fencing will provide greatly improved recreational opportunities for folks in that community.
Sometime during the coming year, folks in East Rome will start to see some big improvements at Banty Jones Park off Maple Street. That project is destined to include some sort of water feature, a “splash pad” to help keep the children cool during the hot summer months. That will be a fabulous addition to the park and provide some relief for the crowds at the fountain beside the Forum River Center.
The third park project involves the rebranding of the Rome trail system. As most of you probably don’t know, what was formerly known (but largely unknown) as the Heritage Riverways Trail network is being redubbed the ECO Greenway.
It will include lots of signage, mile markers, wayfinding signs and a shift of the Zero point for the entire trail network from the Ellen Axson Wilson statute in front the of the Chief John Ross Pedestrian Bridge. I’ll bet most of you didn’t know that was Ground Zero for the trails.
Many of you also probably did not know that those little green circular markings on the trail as it meanders away from downtown are located one-tenth of a mile apart. Unfortunately, the glue backing for those little markers came loose during high water events and the markers that flooded away were never replaced, so the distance between them was very haphazard in recent years.
I’m hoping the new ECO Greenway signage will be more flood-resistant and will go a long way toward letting visitors to the network have a better idea of where they are and how far they’ve gone.
I’ve never been one to count steps.
I’d like to say I’m looking forward to having the entire 6-mile loop of the ECO Greenway along the Oostanaula River — with that last section across from Big Dry Creek to the Armuchee Connector — completed this year, but I’m not as certain that will happen. Fingers are crossed and prayers are being offered up.
I’m anxious to see what is going to be on a SPLOST ballot in November. As a full-time contract employee to the city of Rome, I have a pretty good idea what one big ticket item will be, but I’ll not speculate for the record until a citizens advisory panel is put together sometime this spring to vet a list of projects.
People had an opportunity to submit projects for the past couple of months, and there are 15 of those for consideration. One called for the construction of additional T-hangars at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, which is intriguing because it would be a revenue generator. Another citizen request suggested widening Old Summerville Road. That seems like a legitimate safety issue to me, but I won’t be on the citizens committee. Expanded broadband opportunities “for youth” was another suggestion. Two different folks asked for additional trail opportunities in the Cave Spring area.
At the same time voters consider whether to extend a penny tax, city voters will be choosing six commissioners. Seats in North Rome and West Rome are up for election. The North Rome, Ward 1, incumbents are Sundai Stevenson, Jim Bojo and Mark Cochran. The West Rome, Ward 3, folks are Bill Collins, Bonny Askew and Craig McDaniel.
We know that there is some interest from non-incumbents and rumors that at least two of the incumbents might not seek another term, but nothing becomes official until later in the summer. People, particularly politicians, are perfectly capable of changing their mind.
It promises to be an interesting year, and perhaps transformative.