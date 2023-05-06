You know what our culture needs today? More of the great balladeers of the past. I was crushed Tuesday morning when I woke up and learned that Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot had passed away. When asked how far it is from Adairsville to downtown Rome I will forever respond, far enough to listen to “If You Could Read My Mind” six times.
I think I’m finally beginning to get the way my grandparents felt when rock and roll erupted across the country in the late 1950s. With due respect to those in generations who have come along behind me, your music cannot even begin to compare to what I grew up listening to.
My grandparents had the music of Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Frankie Lane, the Mills Brothers, the Andrews Sisters and so on. They were good, no, great. On this morning where I am in mourning the loss of Gordon Lightfoot, I can’t help but remember some of the other balladeers of my era.
Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle,” John Denver’s “Annie’s Song,” Van Morrison’s “Have I Told You Lately that I Love You” and The Vogues’ “Turn Around, Look at Me” are among the great lyrics that have been penned. The Temptations are in another class altogether, but “My Girl” fits like a glove in this genre I reflect on today.
The thing about each of them is that there isn’t just one line that evokes emotions that cause my heart to quake.
I have these songs in a playlist on my phone that I listen to from time to time, mostly when I am out walking. I suppose you could say that I was a little rude while I was on the trail behind AdventHealth Stadium because I never used earbuds. I would start the loop on my phone, put the phone in my shirt pocket and play it as loud as I could.
Let’s start with Lightfoot and “If You Could Read My Mind.” What incredible lyrics. “When you reach the part where the heartaches come, the hero would be me”... “You won’t read the book again because the end is just too hard to take”... “A movie queen to play the scene of bringing all the good things out in me.”
You don’t hear lyrics like that on the radio today.
For my money, that song alone was Lightfoot’s legacy, but there were others. “Carefree Highway,” “Rainy Day People,” “Sundown” and “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” were all chart toppers.
Jim Croce is another of my favorites. His “Time in a Bottle” is another song I could put on an endless loop and listen to over and over and over again. “The first thing that I’d like to do is save every day till eternity passes away, just to spend them with you”... “There never seems to be enough time to do the things you want to do once you find them”... “If words could make wishes come true”... “I’ve looked around enough to know that you’re the one I want to go through time with.”
Wow. “Operator” was another of Croce’s hits that I loved.
For many years I thought the lyrics to John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” were the greatest ever written. Yes, I’m serious. “He was born in the summer of his 27th year, coming home to a place he’d never been before. He left yesterday behind him, you might say he was born again.” That speaks to a wanderlust that I’ve always felt.
But then, for some reason that I really don’t remember, I started to pay more attention to “Annie’s Song.”
“You fill up my senses like a night in the forest” conjures up emotions rarely felt. “Let me drown in your laughter, let me die in your arms” makes you want to be there, wherever your “there” may be.
Denver may have been the most prolific and it’s hard for me to find a song where the lyrics didn’t touch my heart.
Van Morrison is still with us and his “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” will always with be us. It’s a timeless song that always brings old folks like me out to the dance floor. “Have I told you there’s no one above you”... “You fill my life with laughter and somehow, you make it better.” I call it belly rubbin’ music, You know, slow dancing. Distinctly different from head banging music. I’m not a headbanger.
Today I think I’d refer to some of the music as head scratching, but then my grandparents felt the same way 60 years ago.
It really makes me wonder what music will be like 60 years from now. How will today’s teenagers react to what their grandkids are listening to a few decades from now? Will they feel strong emotions at news of the passing of Lil Nas X, Ye, Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly or Doja Cat?
Please don’t be impressed by my knowledge of today’s superstars. I googled them!