This weekend marks the kickoff of Rome’s role on the pro tennis circuit. The Rome Tennis Center will be hosting three big events across all three tours — men’s, women’s and wheelchair — over the course of the next two months.
The International Tennis Federation Georgia’s Rome Open for women will be contested through Sunday, Feb. 5. The event is being played indoors so there won’t be any problems with the weather.
At deadline for this column, the No.1 seed for the tourney is Panna Udvardy from Hungary. I know, you’re saying you’ve never heard of her. I doubt if many people in this area had ever heard of Tatjana Maria a year ago. Mrs. Maria, from Germany, won the event last year and went on to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Not bad!
I suppose, to put this in context with something more of you can understand, this is one of the Rome events in a similar vein as the Rome Braves. The Braves are the minor leagues of professional baseball and these events in Rome could be considered the minor leagues of professional tennis.
The Georgia’s Rome Open will feature 32 players in the main draw, but on Sunday and Monday the field will be even larger as players attempt to qualify for the last dozen or so slots in that main draw.
The double competition will have 16 pairs in the main draw and also have a large number of players attempting to qualify. Interestingly, the top seeded doubles team will feature a pair of young ladies from The Netherlands, Arianne Hartono and Eva Vedder.
I haven’t done a full examination yet of the different countries that will be represented in Rome next week but I can rattle off a few. The aforementioned Hungary and Netherlands are joined by players from Croatia, Romania, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, Canada, Malta, Japan, the Czech Republic, Germany and Serbia. At least 17 countries are represented in the tournament.
There are some names that the slightly more than casual tennis fan may recognize. Peyton Stearns, the 2022 NCAA women’s champion is the No. 11 seed. Robin Montgomery, who won the USTA Girls 14&U National Championship in Rome several years ago, is the No. 13 seed. Katarina Jokic, the Serbian who played number one singles at the University of Georgia a couple of years ago, will be back in Rome as a qualifier. Makenna Jones, who has been to Rome with the University of North Carolina women’s team a couple of times, is also among those who will go through qualifying.
This is good tennis and a good chance for folks in this part of the state to see players who may well become household names across the sport in the future.
Next month, the men’s Coosa Valley Open, part of the Association of Tennis Professionals Challengers Tour, is slated to be played Feb. 19-26. Rome hosted a Challengers tour event last summer and young Ben Shelton from the University of Florida was the runner-up. His career has skyrocketed so quickly that he advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to fellow American Tommy Paul in four sets Wednesday.
JJ Wolf, the former Ohio State star, was here last year and he advanced to the round of 16 Down Under before being eliminated by Shelton.
The acceptance list for this event has not yet been posted online.
Finally, during March, many of the world’s best wheelchair players will be in Rome for the annual Georgia Open March 8-12. The wheelchair tennis world was rocked earlier this week when longtime world No. 1 Shingo Kuneida from Japan announced his retirement.
Again, it’s a little early for the entrance list to be out, but we anticipate that most of the top 10 on both the men’s and women’s tours will be here.
I feel like I’ve beat my head against a wall in trying for years to get some media coverage of this event from the sports crews in the Atlanta TV market. I can assure you that EACH and EVERY ONE of the competitors has a pretty compelling life story to tell. Many of them were born with maladies while others suffered injuries later in life — automobile injuries, diving accidents and the like — yet they have not let so-called disabilities stop them.
I’ve never had any difficulty in getting to talk with most of them about how they got involved in the sport and they’ve always been willing to talk. Most of them speak very good English, though the Japanese delegation, and it’s always a large one, can be a bit of a challenge to understand. The Dutch delegation is the other large group and I’ve found both the men and women to be very easy to talk with.
I can’t tell you off the top of my keyboard what the admission fee is to watch any of these events, but I can promise you it won’t break your bank. I started to say it’s probably pocket change for many of you, then I remembered to say that it won’t cut deeply into your plastic.