The scenery in Rome is right on the cusp of major changes and it’s going to be fun to see what a couple of these projects will lead to. I refer to the widening of Second Avenue and the development of the NOVA mixed use residential/commercial development on West Third Street.
Suffice to say that while those projects are taking place within a couple of hundred feet of each other, getting around in those locations is going to be a challenge.
City Engineer Aaron Carroll said the other day that he’s been back and forth with the Georgia Department of Transportation for close to 15 years on the Second Avenue project. Frankly, it seems much longer than that. He told the city’s public works, traffic and transit committee that C.W. Matthews was awarded the contract and guessed that work would commence this summer.
The project extends from the Second Avenue bridge out to Turner McCall Boulevard by Atrium Health Floyd hospital. That’s barely over half a mile and you don’t want to know how much that short of a distance is going to cost.
Consider the state is going to take some additional right of way on each side of the existing four lanes. That means into the Barron Stadium site, maybe slivers off the Tony Warren Harbin Cancer Center property and hospital properties. On the other side of the road, crews will be cutting off a tiny slice of the levee.
Can you even remotely imagine how difficult from a paperwork perspective that cutting into that levee had to be with the US Army Corps of Engineers?
One thing that a lot of folks probably don’t know is that the levee along Second Avenue was built right over a railroad trestle that fed trains into the Robert Redden Bridge at the confluence of the rivers. I can’t imagine the new work will cut into any of that old trestle, but it will be interesting to see what crews dig up.
So, when construction gets started, maybe as early as June but more likely July or even August, traffic heading north will detour on West Third Street over to North Fifth Avenue and back to Turner McCall. Reverse that for southbound traffic.
Then consider that while all of that traffic is being re-routed, work will also be taking place on the NOVA residential and retail project between the Oostanaula River levee and West Third Street. Not too long thereafter, the city could start work on its ambitious streetscape project for the West Third Street and North Fifth Avenue corridors.
Interesting for sure.
Somebody much smarter than I once came up with the phrase “No pain, no gain.” I can’t wait to see the gain that is going to grow out of the next two and half years of pain.
I haven’t been privy to any of the plans for the NOVA project. Covering much of the early discussions about that project for the Rome News-Tribune, I suspect the project is going to be a beautiful addition to our River District. I believe “transformative” might be the word. The last time I heard principles Jeff Warwick and Alex Dominguez, the idea was to create a “destination space,” complete with modern residential units, commercial, retail, food and entertainment venues.
But getting there is going to be a challenge.
The city created its very first redevelopment district in that area, specifically to lure a hotel that might support the Forum River Center. Mission accomplished.
Not too far away, work also got underway this week on the new Varsity restaurant up at Five Points. Folks have been itching for the famous eatery in Rome for years and it looks like it is finally on the way.
It wasn’t but a month ago that a developer revealed plans to put a hotel behind The Varsity. That project was put on hold because a number of variances from the Unified Land Development Code were needed and parishioners of Thankful Baptist Church expressed concerns about the impact of that project on the church.
Expect that project to be resurrected sometime in the not too distant future.
New housing is going up on Second Avenue at the site of the old AT&T building and another housing project over on East First Avenue is also expected to start before long.
Rome is certainly on the cusp of major change. I suspect that much of it, if not all of it, will be for the good when it is all completed, but getting there may cause some folks heartburn.
Remember that heartburn only lasts a short time (most of the time) and Rome will be a better place for it.
Development generally precedes other development and I’m anxious to see what else develops over the course of the next several years. We won’t recognize the Highway 411 corridor between Rome and Cartersville.