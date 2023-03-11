The Bradford pears and redbud trees have bloomed; tulips, azaleas and dogwoods aren’t far behind. Everything is right with our little corner of the world.
Well, almost everything.
It is plainly sickening to wake up every morning, turn the television on and hear about the latest shooting. It has become an everyday event. Sooner or later, it’s not even going to be news anymore because it has just become a part of everyday life.
Before you get all hot and bothered, this isn’t a column about gun control. I am a firm believer in the Second Amendment, although the rationale behind it is far different than what the framers of our Constitution could have ever envisioned. Before I move on, I will tell you that I see no rationale for anyone in the general public needing rapid-fire assault type weapons. In my opinion, those were designed for military purposes.
But on to the real purpose of this story.
For years I have tried to convince regional television news folks to cover the Georgia Open International Tennis Federation Wheelchair tournament that is being played at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. For years, my efforts have been ignored. I decided not to waste good oxygen or further damage to my nimble fingers at the keyboard this year. I regret that decision. Ann Hortman, I am sorry.
I watched a little video with one of my heroes, the 89-year-old Billy Thornton whose message was “Never quit.” It was similar to the message the late Jim Valvano offered during his fight with cancer, “Never give up.”
I gave up this year.
Thank God the competitors at the event, which runs through Sunday, have not given up. The action out at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College this week, in my humble opinion, has very little to do with tennis. It has everything to do with the triumph of the human spirit, that sport that says never quit. Never give up.
Players from Great Britain, Japan, Chile, Belgium, Israel, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Germany, Switzerland, Mexico, Peru, Canada, Australia and of course, the USA are in Rome this week. And every one of them has a unique story to tell as it relates to their, let’s call it a handicap and not disability. This tournament is all about their ability.
Six of the Top 10 men in the world are here, 8 of the Top 10 women and 6 of the Top 10 quad division players — and they are playing. They are playing at a very high level and they’re playing for relatively little prize money.
I guess I should walk back some of that giving up talk. I was able to suggest that the Rome Rotary Club, some of Rome’s leading business men and women, hold their weekly meeting out at the tennis center to expose them to the caliber of play that is going on.
Since my deadline for the column is in advance of that meeting, I can’t tell you how many members of the organization actually went out there on a day when it was supposed to be raining and they’d have to walk all the way from the lunch at the Fairfield down to the indoor courts. I am pretty confident that those who made the effort to come out had a chance to meet and speak with some of the players if they tried.
I was also able to make sure that at least one of the consulates in Atlanta put the event on their calendar and sent a delegation up Friday to support their countrymen and women.
There is no way that I could recap all of the afflictions that have forced these amazing men and women into wheelchairs, but I am aware of some of them.
The men’s world No. 1 player, Alfie Hewett from Great Britain, was born with a congenital heart defect. He also suffered from Legg-Calve-Perthes disease and has been using a wheelchair since he was 6 years old. He is a 23-time major champion!
Aniek van Koot, the world’s No. 3 woman, from The Netherlands, was born with one leg shorter than the other. Attempts to correct the imbalance were not fruitful, prompting her to go ahead and have the one leg amputated.
Niels Vink, another Dutch player, suffered a bacterial infection at the age of 1 and lost both of his legs.
Aussie Heath Davidson contracted viral transverse myelitis at the age of 5 months, which led to his paraplegia.
Israeli star Elay Chayot was a champion cross-country runner as a teenager but during Israeli defense service, he sustained a spinal injury.
See, every player has a different story — and I’ve found through the years that most are perfectly willing to chat about it when approached off-court.
I hope you take the chance to see some of the culminating action this weekend. I can promise you’ll be impressed with the triumph of the human spirit, if not the tennis itself. I suspect you’ll be pretty impressed with the tennis!
The Atlanta TV folks don’t know what they are missing.