It won’t be long now before Phase One of the Redmond Trail opens for public use. It’s a very short, roughly quarter of a mile link from the end of the trail on the Oostanaula River levee that connects to the Mount Berry Trail behind the U.S. post office on Coligni Way. Short, yes, but a critical connection for the trail network that is expanding slowly.
Ultimately, the Redmond Trail will cross Martha Berry Boulevard, run along an abandoned, but apparently lined with gold, rail bed out to Redmond Circle just past the new Coosa Valley Credit Union offices. Most of that right of way has been obtained by local government, but there is a short section on the north side of Redmond Circle that has not been acquired yet.
One day, the grand plan calls for that trail to wind out Technology Parkway and connect to the Simms Mountain Trail and Pinhoti Trail. Others also see the old rail line that runs up Ga. 100 into Chattooga County becoming a part of the trail network, perhaps, maybe, some day connecting all the way up into the suburbs of Chattanooga.
Of even greater interest to a large number of trail enthusiasts is the desire to connect with the Silver Comet/Chief Ladiga Trail, which comes up from Smyrna and extends through Polk County and runs all the way to Anniston.
I’m not 100% sure what drives folks to take on long distance hikes, or really long bike rides, but thousands of folks in this part of the world do it all the time.
I wrote last week about my bucket list of things I really want to do. Once upon a time, hiking the Appalachian Trail was a top item on that list. After all, I have hiked virtually all of the AT through Shenandoah National Park, a good bit of it in the Great Smoky Mountains and the sliver of trail that crosses West Virginia near Harper’s Ferry and Maryland.
When I moved to Rome, I decided to take a week of vacation and do the entire Georgia section of trail.
Let me be perfectly clear in saying that the Georgia section of the AT is one of the toughest along the entire route. There are a lot of ups and downs whereas pretty much any other hike in the Smokies and Shenandoah runs along ridge tops.
What convinced me to abandon the idea of a through hike was three straight days of rain. Hiking in the rain is not altogether that difficult, unless you’ve got a lot of downhill elements. A lot of folks don’t understand that coming down steep downhill grades is tougher on the knees that going uphill. Climbing is actually a little tougher on the lungs and heart, but those downhills, especially when it’s raining, are ROUGH.
All of that said, the worst part of hiking in the rain is setting up camp and breaking down camp with wet gear. It’s heavy, it’s smelly and just not a lot of fun.
But a day hike, or weekend hike can be good for a person’s peace of mind.
As I continue to mature, doing it on a bike is a lot easier on my aging knees.