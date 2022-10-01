Weather is something I’ve been interested in for most of my life. I’ve never taken any formal course in weather but experience has taught me some thing through the decades. One of the things I’ve learned is that when outdoor events are planned, it’s generally a good idea to wait as long as is feasible before changing plans based on long range weather forecasts.
I don’t know how many times schools have made the decision to close, even one day in advance, of storms that didn’t materialize. That’s always driven me a little batty. I get it that we want our children and grandchildren to be safe while on their way to school, whether it’s in a car or via school bus.
Forecasting weather, as good as technology has become, is still not an exact science. In fact it’s far from it. Dealing with hurricanes has almost become anti-climactic. We watch our favorite television prognosticators, excuse me, meteorologists for a week and a half or longer tracking little visions of yellow, red and orange as they float off the west coast of Africa. The spaghetti models (I love that term because I love spaghetti) often differ fairly significantly based on whether it’s the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecast “Euro” model or the United States’ Global Forecast System model.
Good Americans that we are, the GFS model tries to forecast as much as 16 days out. Those stodgy Europeans and their ECMWF only forecast 10 days out. Would it surprise you to know that, on average, the Euro model tends to be slightly more accurate than the American model.
Because of press deadlines, I can’t say a whole lot about Hurricane Ian because there’s still some time for it to wiggle before it hits the Northwest Georgia area — but I’m willing to wager about half the house that when you read this sometime Saturday, it’s likely to be raining.
Over the last week and a half, we’ve seen the models for this storm take it farther and father to the east, which means that the storm is less likely to have a severe effect on our region. Weather is virtually always worse on the eastern side of a hurricane and I’m pretty comfortable that we will be well on the west side of this particular storm. You’ll likely have the answer to that by the time you read this.
A lot of the high schools in our region opted to move their Friday night games to Thursday night just to avoid any chance of playing in hurricane-like conditions. I spoke with a quarterback in one of our area schools Tuesday evening and he reported that his game was not going to be changed. His coach said football is played in virtually any weather and the kids need to be aware of that and be ready to play.
I understand that. I’ve broadcast a lot of games on radio over the last 40 years when it was raining so hard outside the press box that the windows would fog up and you could hardly see the players, much less the numbers. I was part of a Rome High game at Murray County about 20 years ago when we were under similar circumstances as this weekend. We were on the tail-end of a storm that dumped Lord knows how much water in Chatsworth. But those were the days when Rome High was having to charter buses to carry them out of town and Coach David Humphreys stressed to the officials that Rome couldn’t afford charters on consecutive nights so he was willing to wait it out.
The water on the field was standing all the way out to the hash marks on both sidelines, but the rain stopped and miraculously, the field drained pretty well. My good friend John McClellan will remember exactly what time we kicked off, but the best my memory can tell you is that it was a WHOLE LOT closer to midnight than it was 8 p.m. (the usual start time back then).
My guess, on Wednesday afternoon, is that the rain this past Friday night was probably not serious enough to call off a game. Lightning is a whole different variable. Wind might have been another variable. While kids will play in rain, tropical storm gust winds coupled with rain would have made conditions pretty miserable.
The other factor to consider is, as you might imagine, the impact on revenue. Given the forecast, I suspect a whole lot of folks opted to stay home from those games that were played Friday night (if it was raining. This is kind of tricky.) Football sets the plate for virtually all of the other sports in high school. You miss a good gate and the budget for the entire athletic department could be devastated.
So I salute those who opted to move games to Thursday early in the week. It’s a minor hassle for the coaches, but most have their game plan ready by then. It was also a much better experience for fans, unless of course, it didn’t rain at all last night.