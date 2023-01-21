When I was a youngster growing up in Northern Virginia, my father had a small wall plaque hung up next to his big chair in the family room that read, “Even a fish wouldn’t get into trouble if he’d keep his mouth shut.” Sage advice to say the least.
I will tell you there is a column I’d like to write, but I’m going to keep it to myself because I don’t want to cause pain to the community I love so dearly, and I don’t want to besmirch a young up-and-coming athlete with immense talent who shot off her mouth on a podcast.
In fact, it is my intention to, as the old saying goes, kill this person with kindness to whatever extent I can.
You have to be careful when you’re being kind to someone because as minds inevitably wander, they often wander down a road that leads to nowhere but misguided thoughts.
All of that leads into something that has been on my mind a lot lately.
Sports and money. Big money.
I’m old enough to have been around in days when players signed contracts with teams and were essentially indentured servants. Professional teams owned players. Colleges owned student athletes.
Then along came Curt Flood, Andy Messersmith and Marvin Miller. Flood was an All-Star outfielder with the St. Louis Cardinals. Messersmith was an All-Star pitcher with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miller was head of the Major League Baseball Players Union back in the 1960s.
Dang, that was half a century ago!
At the time, around 1970 actually, players were bound to their teams through a reserve clause in their contract.
The Cardinals sought to trade Flood to Philadelphia, but Flood wasn’t’ interested in moving to the City of Brotherly Love. Flood felt like he had the right to consider offers from other teams and formally requested the opportunity to entertain other offers. Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn rejected the idea.
Flood filed suit and the case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which also rejected Flood’s arguments. Part of the high court’s consideration was that Major League Baseball was a game and not a business engaged in interstate commerce.
Today, that decision sounds like one of the stupidest claims a court has ever made.
About five years later, Miller convinced Messersmith and Montreal pitcher Dave McNally to play through a season without a contract. At the end of that season, they filed grievances arguing, ultimately successfully, that they had been playing without a contract that could be linked to a reserve clause and thus were eligible to seek other offers as free agents.
They won, and that was the start of bidding wars that most recently have seen Dansby Swanson sign a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers.
Cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons at the Harbin Clinic don’t make that kind of money. I dare say the same professionals at Emory don’t make that kind of money.
So let’s fast forward to contemporary times, college athletes and the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness issue.
Before I go any further, let me say that I don’t entirely fault anyone for getting more money for what they do.
The NIL allows college athletes, so-called amateurs (and that is laughable as well), to be compensated for the use of their name or photographs.
Just this week, University of North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown basically accused other colleges of tampering with athletes by making bigger offers of compensation through NIL deals. I don’t doubt for a minute that he’s right.
Of course this is the same University of North Carolina that admitted to enrolling players in classes that did not exist to keep them eligible, so for anyone to think the NCAA is going to step in with meaningful regulations is foolish.
Since the University of Georgia won their second national football championship in a row, two wide receivers decided to enter the transfer portal and take their game somewhere else.
On one hand, I think I could accept the argument that there’s nothing left for them to accomplish at UGA. On the other hand, there’s the chance to three-peat. So what’s behind AD Mitchell and Dom Blaylock’s decision to transfer? Are they looking for a school that offers a degree in something they are interested in majoring in? LOL.
Again, I’m not necessarily opposed to players being compensated for their talents; I kind of like the argument that these kids are having their college education paid for in exchange for their talent.
And now colleges are offering NIL deals to high school kids as part of the initial recruitment package. A young quarterback just this week asked to be let out of his scholarship at the University of Florida because he didn‘t feel the school was living up to its NIL arrangement.
He hasn’t even played a down in college!!! This has already gotten out of hand and I have no hope whatsoever that the NCAA will reel it in.