Both Rome and Floyd County completed the appointment of members to a new special purpose, local option sales tax committee this week. I expect the group will start deliberations in April and try to make some project decisions by mid to late summer, to give some time to promote the package in advance of the November election.
Imagine Rome without some of the SPLOST projects through the years.
How about the widening of Shorter Avenue? Can you imagine how awful traffic would be without that fifth (center) lane for people to get over into, to make a left turn into just about any of the side streets or businesses on Shorter Avenue? I don’t even want to think about it.
If I’m not mistaken, the Shorter Avenue project was included in the very first SPLOST package in April of 1986. It was an ask for just two quarters, six months, and it passed by an overwhelming majority, 67.1%. The other part of that package was money for the section of the bypass from U.S. 411 around to Ga. 53.
No other SPLOST has passed by such a wide margin.
Education SPLOST packages have been approved by wider margins, but no regular SPLOST packages have passed by anywhere near that kind of majority.
Three SPLOST packages actually failed — in 1992, 2005 and 2012.
From my perspective, the most important thing to remember about putting together a SPLOST package is that it include truly “special purpose” items. Routine things, like road maintenance, ought not to be in a SPLOST. Governments ought to be able to take care of routine stuff out of the general or capital outlay funds that are a part of the normal budgeting process.
So what is something that is a special purpose? We’ve had many over the years. The stadium that the Rome Braves call home, AdventHealth Stadium, is one of them. It passed by just about the slimmest of margins, 50.5% or 142 votes, back in 2001. You might remember that an earlier effort to build a baseball stadium failed somewhat miserably in 1992. Only 43.6% of voters approved of the idea 31 years ago.
The Forum was another special purpose sales tax project, approved by another very narrow margin, 50.7% or just 218 votes, in 1988. The Forum, particularly its location, was controversial enough that unincorporated county voters rejected the entire package in spite of the fact that it included local seed money for the widening of U.S. 27 North and Ga. 20 west to Highway 100.
I would definitely have to include the Armuchee Connector in any list of special purpose projects that have benefited the community greatly. It was included in the 2006 SPLOST. Other items in the package were the ECO Center, the new Boys & Girls Club in South Rome and money to buy additional right of way along U.S. 411 East. It was approved by 53.9% of voters.
I’ll bet you didn’t remember that the first ESPLOST package failed back in 1998, getting support from only 44.9% of voters. I don’t specifically recall what changes in that package were made but an ESPLOST was approved 14 months later by 81.3% of the voters. To date, that is still the most successful sales tax package ever approved by voters in Rome and Floyd County.
In the last decade, two SPLOST packages have been approved with varying degrees of success. The 2013 package included money for the new tennis center and PAWS facility along with an upgrade of the water system in the Floyd Springs community. It passed by a mere 84 votes.
The 2017 SPLOST, where a new Agriculture Center was the big ticket item, was approved by 60.8% of voters.
I’m not going to try to suggest what kind of items that the new Citizens SPLOST Committee try to finance this year, but I’ll say that when I looked at the list of items submitted by residents, a suggestion that more T-hangars be constructed at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport seemed like a good idea to me. Ultimately, that would generate money for the community through hanger leases.
Anything that generates revenue as opposed to perpetually costing the taxpayers money is a good idea. I’m going to guess that we’ll see at least one significant public safety project submitted to the committee, if not two.
I will remind the committee that the vote in November will coincide with a city election for six of the nine spots on the Rome City Commission.
City voters have approved 12 of 13 regular SPLOST packages, however unincorporated voters in Floyd County have approved general SPLOSTs only five of 13 tries. It takes a majority of city AND county voters to pass any package and, historically speaking, when it comes to raw numbers, the county voters have easily outnumbered city voters.
Whatever the committee ultimately recommends, it would be nice if it could garner majority support from the city and county.