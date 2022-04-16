Hotel rooms will be at a premium during the coming week, with the return of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s tennis tournament to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
This will mark the third time in six years the tournament has been played in Rome, and it brings in some of the top collegiate tennis players from around the world.
The good news this year is that it will be open to public attendance, and the play is certainly worthy of tennis fans’ time.
On the men’s side, the Virginia Cavaliers will come to town looking to win the tournament for the second straight year. If the Cavs are successful, they will have won the event each of the three years it has been played here. Virginia is unbeaten in conference play for the second year in a row and, while they have five dual match losses this year, all five have been to teams ranked in the NCAA top five: TCU (twice), Baylor, Ohio State and Florida, the defending NCAA champions.
The North Carolina women are big favorites to win again. They are unbeaten this year, and if they beat Duke in Durham yesterday it would mark the second straight year they’ve come into the event without a loss in a dual match. North Carolina didn’t lose last year until the semi-finals of the NCAA tournament, when they fell 4-3 to Pepperdine. Texas eventually won the title.
In addition to Virginia on the men’s side, Wake Forest comes in with just one loss in conference play (pending completion of the regulation season this weekend). Duke, North Carolina and Louisville also come in with strong records in dual meet play. Wake, North Carolina, NC State and Duke are all ranked inside the Top 20. Louisville is also inside the Top 25.
The women’s bracket should be extremely competitive and if North Carolina stumbles, NC State, Duke, Virginia or Miami could pull off an upset. North Carolina is ranked No. 1, but NC State, Virginia and Duke are all in the Top 10. Miami checked in at No. 14.
Virginia features the defending NCAA women’s singles champion Emma Navarro who has lost only once to a collegian this year and is ranked No. 1. The Lady Cavs have only lost four duals all year, twice to UNC, once to Miami and once to Duke. Wake Forest is also inside the Top 25.
North Carolina women have only given up 12 points all season in conference play so to say they’ve been dominant would be a severe understatement.
For the collegiate tennis uneducated, matches are played like this. There are three doubles matches. When one of the teams wins at least two of the doubles matches they get one point. The doubles play is followed by six singles matches, each worth one point. When one team reaches a majority, four points, play is frequently ended. Sometimes matches are played to the full seven point total
Pittsburgh and Syracuse do not field men’s teams, while Pitt is the only team in the ACC not to field a women’s team.
In terms of individuals to watch, Navarro is undoubtedly at the top of the list on the women’s side. The sophomore has only lost two conference matches in her two years at Charlottesville. Both have been to Miami players. Last year, Navarro lost in the regular season to Estela Perez-Somarriba of Miami but avenged that loss in the finals of the NCAA tournament. This year, her only loss was to Miami’s Eden Richardson, a fifth-year senior, so you might want to keep an eye on Richardson.
You could watch any of the girls from UNC, particularly Cameron Morra (who was ranked No. 4 this week), Fiona Crawley or Carson Tanguilig (from Alphatetta).
Jaeada Daniel and Abigail Rencheli from NC State, Georgia Drummy and Chloe Beck (ranked No. 9) from Duke, Petra Hule, ranked No. 7 this week from Florida State and Carolyn Campana from Wake Forest all bear a close eye.
Men’s individual competition is a little more wide-open.
Chris Rodesch or Inaki Montes de la Torre from UVA, Brian Cernoch from UNC, Garrett Johns from Duke, Eduardo Nava from Wake Forest and Axel Nefve from Notre Dame are all ranked in the Top 50 — and any of them could win on any given day.
One of the aspects to the tournament that I will be keeping an eye on is how much interaction there is between the teams and the Greater Rome community.
In the past it was not unusual to see members of the various teams enjoying dinner at one of the sidewalk cafes on Broad Street downtown. With the completion of Berry’s new Fairfield Inn adjacent to the tennis center, it makes me wonder if some of the teams will be self-contained at the full-service hotel, or if they will continue to hop a team bus and come into town at some point during the week.
Men’s play will begin Wednesday with one match at 10 am. Women will play two matches Wednesday at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. The remainder of the week, men’s action will be in the morning and early afternoon while women’s play will be in mid and later afternoon.