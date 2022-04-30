It’s getting extremely close to my favorite part of the year. The wildflowers will be in bloom at the Coosa Valley Prairie near Cave Spring and the rhododendron and mountain laurel across the mountains. We are richly blessed to live in this little corner of Creation.
At the risk of creating larger crowds than are necessary at some of my favorite places, I did think I would enumerate a few of them to you. All are within four hours drive, actually only one of them is that far away, and all are easily accessible.
Let’s start with the long drive.
Roan Mountain State Park: This park is located at the base of Roan Mountain along about 30 miles east of Johnson City. The park includes more than 100 family campsites, some 30 cabins, three picnic pavilions and about a dozen miles of hiking trails and more than two miles of designated mountain bike trails.
The Doe River runs through the heart of the park and when you combine the Appalachian Mountains at altitude with a river, the rhododendron are off the charts gorgeous, particularly if you go up the mountain to a series of balds that are encircled by the wildflowers.
The Doe River supports a strong trout population, much of it native to go with the state-stocked fish.
I promise you it is worth the drive up I-75, I-40 and I-81.
Lookout Mountain: I’m labeling it Lookout Mountain, but this would include the Little River Canyon, and DeSoto Falls State Park.
Most Rome News-Tribune readers are well aware of Little River Falls, but I’m not sure how many of you have done any of the backcountry trails at this time of year. I could show you pictures of wild azaleas all over the park that would blow your mind. The park also has a population of the very rare green pitcher plants. I know where they are but if were to put that in print, park personnel would likely never speak to me again.
Sometimes you just have to wander off on your own and explore.
The DeSoto State Park was largely developed close to 90 years ago by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the same group that did the magnificent stone work on Jackson Hill in Rome.
The park is literally covered in rhododendrons, mountain laurel and other wildflowers around the first of June. It offers close to 100 camp sites with full hook-ups for tent and RV campers. There are cabins along with more luxurious mountain chalet accommodations. Primitive backcountry campsites are also available.
Anywhere in the Cohutta Wilderness: Basically an hour and a half northeast of Rome, the Cohutta Wilderness, extended I not the Big Frog Wilderness in Tennessee offers miles and miles and miles of trails that are REALLY backcountry. You won’t find any creature comforts here, but Creation is at its best from now through the first two weeks of June.
My two favorite places to go are Holly Creek and an area near the confluence of the Jacks and Conasauga rivers that my grandgirls have dubbed The Bridge.
Holly Creek is the easier to get to, and typically the more crowded. I guess it was the setting for my last successful fishing trip. I brought back about four of the little darlings to share with some folks in Rome. Just go to Chatsworth and hang a right on Georgia 52. Make a left turn on Holly Creek/Cool Springs Road (there’s a convenience store at the intersection) and take that until it dead ends into Old CCC Camp Road. Turn right meander into the wilderness behind Fort Mountain.
There are some picnic areas along the creek and the fishing is good just about anywhere people are not. (It can get crowded on a weekend)
The Bridge is much further back in the wilderness, but it is worth the drive. Go up US 411 to Cisco and hang a right at Cisco Baptist Church, a little stone church on the east side of the right. That’s Old Highway 2. It is paved for about a mile then becomes a Forest Service gravel road.
Just about anytime during the summer, prepare for the dust to fly. You’ll drive 15-20 minutes on the Forest Service Road. Continue straight past Gallman Long Road, go past West Cow Pen Road into the Alaculsy Valley, past Hopewell Baptist Church, past East Cow Pen Road and the Cottoonwood Patch Campground until you dead end cross the Jacks River at The Bridge. Turn left, on Sheeds Creek Road, but you won’t see any identifying signs. Go about half to three quarters of a mile, paralleling the river and then turn left into a dirt parking lot and you’ll find what is known as The Snorkeling Hole.
There are campsites all along the road and creek.
The rhododendron are SPECTACULAR on the east side of the river around the first of June.
The river is not much more than waist deep in most places, but be careful while wading, or snorkeling, because the rocks are slick.
It is a slice of heaven for a picnic on a hot summer day … and I haven’t even mentioned the Coosa Valley Prairie!