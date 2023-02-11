Shout from the rooftops: Rome is a magnificent place to live, work and play.
Shout it again.
It was the hub of Northwest Georgia for centuries — yes, centuries — until I-75 came along. The confluence of the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers to form the mighty Coosa and the surrounding fertile river bottoms made Rome the perfect place to call home. You can go all the way back into Native American history and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why Rome is a special place.
Earlier this week, a group got together at Coosa Country Club to celebrate the golf course. Not the buildings or the tennis courts or the swimming pool, but the course itself has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
A handful of folks who have deep roots in our community got what one person called a hair-brained idea, about five years ago, of trying to get the course listed on the register. After all, golf has been played in the bend of the Coosa River for well over 130 years.
The original 10 acres for the course were acquired from George and Pennington Nixon. You folks in South Rome recognize those names? Pennington and Nixon? The ties to the South Rome community are obvious, if not particularly well known, today.
What makes the course at Coosa special? I can’t recite everything as eloquently as Mick Williams or Janet Byington can, but I picked up three things at the meeting last Tuesday evening. First, the course is located so close, actually within walking distance, of the downtown city of Rome. Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, you could work a full day during the summer, go home, change clothes and walk to the course to play a round of 9 holes. Just think for a second about the proximity of the course to the heart of the community.
Secondly, Coosa was documented as being a course that actually welcomed and encouraged women to take up the game and play the course.
Thirdly, the late George Cobb was chosen to redesign the course a little more than half a century ago. Cobb was renowned as a confidant of Bobby Jones, one of the pioneer legends of the sport. Jones played at Coosa early and often during his career. He wrote once that he recalled playing here in 1916 when a strand of wire was placed around the greens to keep cows off the putting surface.
Cobb designed over 100 courses during his career, including the Par 3 course at Augusta National, East Lake in Atlanta and Quail Hollow outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Yes, the course itself is historic.
So toward the end of the process of getting the course listed on the National Register, the group got together to form the Rome Historic Golf Preservation Foundation and, that August, they were recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.
The mission of that organization is to promote, preserve and maintain the historic course. They also want to help promote the game of golf through education and scholarship opportunities.
As I understand it, this group will have the lion’s share for the future preservation and maintenance of the historic course.
To be clear, that is completely separate from anything related to membership in the country club. The club itself recently completed a $5 million capital campaign that is earmarked for a variety of projects, much related to the course. During the meeting Tuesday night, Williams stressed the importance of club members honoring their commitments to that campaign, which is funding renovations to the course, much like you might make some renovations to your historic home.
Byington reminded folks in attendance that there has been relatively little work on the course itself since Cobb’s redesign was completed half a century ago.
The Rome Historic Golf Preservation Foundation does have a number of short-term objectives for the future. Repairs to the lakes on the course, all of which were included in the Cobb redesign; repairs to the cart paths; improvements to the fairways; and scholarship assistance are at the top of the list.
The course itself is going to be shut down in early April to facilitate some of the upgrades funded by the club’s capital campaign. That shut-down is expected to last through the summer.
All Romans, and golf enthusiasts from across the South, will have one last opportunity to play the course during the foundation’s first-ever fundraising tournament March 27. It’s being called the Preservation Day Tournament. It will be limited to 25 four-man teams and is open to anyone. You don’t have to be a member of the club. To get more info, email Info@RomeHistoricGolf.com
You don’t have to be a member of the club to support the foundation. You do have to love the game of golf and you probably ought to have some appreciation for this community and its rich history, which we’ve got to do a better job of telling.
Myself included.