October is probably my favorite month of the year.
Growing up in Northern Virginia, October was significant for a lot of things, probably the most notable being the changing of the leaves in Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. My birthday, shared with former President Dwight David Eisenhower, falls in the middle of the month so that’s always another reason to celebrate.
When I was just a kid, the biggest traffic jams I ever experienced were on the Skyline Drive in October. My Uncle Bob was a National Park Service ranger stationed at Shenandoah for most of his career. He introduced me to the outdoors, hiking, deer, fox and black bear. If you enjoyed nature and lived in Northern Virginia, you had to spend time in Shenandoah during October.
So did a blue million other people who lived in the mid-Atlantic region, specifically folks from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
At that time of year, Shenandoah was described as “Unbe-LEAF-able.”
The park covers more than 200,000 acres of ridgelines, wooded hollows and rocky crags. The Appalachian Trail traverses the spine of the park and I’ve walked it all, though not in one through-hike.
The Lands Run Falls Trail is a relatively short hike to a series of cascades that are similar, sort of, to the Jacks River Falls that readers may be familiar with in the Cohutta Wilderness Area.
The Fox Hollow Trail is another one of my favorites because it takes you past a lot of historic rock walls, a cemetery, and places that were once occupied by settlers of the mountain ridges who were forced to relocate into the valley after the park was created and Skyline Drive constructed. The interesting thing about this trail is that pets are not permitted, in part because of the significant chance for interaction with critters of the wild.
The Fort Windham Rocks area is a trail that follows the Appalachian Trail. It features deeply split boulders that are who knows how many years old.
All of the aforementioned trails are located in the northern district of the park, accessed from Front Royal or Luray.
Aside from the trails, the park features a number of “balds,” including Big Meadows, where the wildlife, deer and bear in particular are seen on just about any given day in the fall. (Note should you decided to visit: Big Meadows has one of the largest concentrations of skunks I’ve ever been around.)
The Mathews Arm campground is another pretty special place.
Shenandoah is chock full of hardwood trees and the yellows, oranges and reds of October draw millions of visitors every fall. The Skyline Drive is a narrow two-lane road, much like the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Great Smoky Mountains, and it’s always a good idea to fill up your tank before you enter the park because you could idle a lot of that gas away in October.
I also wanted to spend a few paragraphs remembering the late President Eisenhower. He doesn’t get talked about a whole lot but there are things about ol’ Ike that are worth remembering, or learning about for the first time.
Eisenhower was the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force that liberated Europe at the end of World War II. He was born in Texas, but grew up in Kansas and was educated at West Point.
After WWII, Eisenhower served a number of years as president of Columbia University before entering the 1952 Presidential race as a Republican. He easily defeated Adlai Stevenson in both the ’52 and ’56 elections.
He was something of a centrist conservative who continued Roosevelt and Truman New Deal policies and significantly expanded Social Security. He signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957 and sent troops to Little Rock to enforce court-ordered integration.
In my mind, his two greatest accomplishments were the introduction of the Eisenhower Interstate Highway System and the launch of NASA.
The interstate system was created in large part to hasten military movement between major American cities during the height of the Cold War. His experience with Germany’s Autobahn system at the end of the war helped convince him there had to be, and was, a better way of moving military hardware via a limited access, high speed, network of highways that linked major military installations across the country.
NASA was created during Eisenhower’s second administration, following the launch of the Soviet Sputnik satellite. However, by the time he turned the keys to the country over to John F. Kennedy, Eisenhower was much less of a supporter of the space race and thought that sending man into orbit, and specifically to the moon, was a crazy idea.
Camp David, in the western Maryland mountains, was actually established by President Franklin Roosevelt, but it grew in fame after being renamed for Eisenhower’s grandson David. Roosevelt and Truman called it Shangri-La.
Eisenhower was the first to start what has become a tradition of helicopter retreats to the compound in the Catoctin Mountains.
I might add that it is also a more than spectacular place to visit at this time of year.
Happy October!