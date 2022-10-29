Famed poet Joyce Kilmer (a man for those who never enjoyed an English or poetry class) once penned a poem that famously started, “I think that I shall never see, a poem lovely as a tree.” The last stanza is probably more to the point: “Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.”
Without getting all religious on you, I see the hand of the Creator in his artistry at this time of the year. The fall colors are magnificent and we’re about to head into a 10-day to 2-week (roughly) stretch where the colors across the North Georgia mountains are at their peak.
I’m not sure how anyone can witness the changing of the color and not understand that there is a Creator who makes it possible.
Rome has been named a Tree City for 30 years in a row. It has received the Growth Award at least a dozen times. These are earned distinctions. The primary criteria for becoming a Tree City include maintaining a tree board or department; having a community tree ordinance; spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and celebrating Arbor Day.
I actually look forward to the Arbor Day celebration each year to hear what new tree-related corny joke that Commissioner Jamie Doss can come up with. He’s amazing, and it’s fun!
If a citizen wants a tree that exists on public right of way to be trimmed or cut down, he or she makes a request that is heard by the tree board. Bet you didn’t know that.
Next week the Georgia Tree Council will be holding its annual conference in Rome. The mission of the council is “to sustain Georgia’s green legacy by partnering with individuals, organizations, and communities to raise awareness that leads to the enhancement of Georgia’s community forests.” I hope you’ll welcome the visitors as you see them around town.
We have a gem of an urban forest in the Marshall Forest off Horseleg Creek Road. It covers 301 acres of pine-hardwood timberland and is one of the last remaining stands of old-growth forest in the Ridge and Valley region. It includes more than 50 different species of trees spread across distinctive pine oak, chestnut oak, and mixed hardwood forest ecosystems.
The Marshall Forest was the first National Natural Landmark in Georgia, so designated by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1966.
Though not specifically called a forest, Rome and Floyd County are also blessed with the Black’s Bluff Preserve. It’s surprisingly a little smaller in acreage than the Marshall Forest, with some 63 acres between a mountain ridge and the Coosa River. Originally dubbed “Cliffs of the Coosa,” Black’s Bluff features a limestone-influenced hardwood forest and a dry acidic pine-hardwood woodland habitat.
The Chattahoochee National Forest also drapes across the northern neck of Floyd County. It contains The Pocket Recreation Area, which is one of my favorite escapes when I need some time alone to sort through the highs and lows of life.
This will be the last weekend of the season for camping at The Pocket Recreation Area, which will close on Tuesday.
This past week, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful program director Hannah Bagley had students from Rome Middle and Rome High schools out in the arboretum, mulching the trees in advance of tours that will take place as part of the Georgia Tree Council conference.
I suspect a lot of readers didn’t realize Rome had a designated arboretum. It runs along the Oostanaula River behind Advent Health Stadium and along the ECO Greenway Trail behind Chieftains Museum. More than 20 different species, both native and non-native, are spread across the arboretum. Many of the trees have plaques in front of them indicating that they were planted in the memory of Rome and Floyd County residents.
No one ever confused me for a registered forester but I challenge any of you to create a tree on your own. It’s kind of like water. We know what the formula is but we can’t manufacture it on our own. Yeah, there are seeds, and hybrids, but where did the trees come from in the first place!
The Creator put trees here in the same way he put water here. They’re both here to help us sustain life in the best ways possible. A well-known process carried out in the leaves is called photosynthesis, which involves the trees cleansing the air of carbon dioxide and water, then releasing oxygen as a byproduct.
Try life without oxygen! That is a small part of the reason Rome has a tree board.
The other part, as far as I’m concerned, goes to preserving the beauty of the city. I think most folks really love those gingko trees that line Fifth Avenue beside the old Forrest Hotel.
Ernie Watson is currently the city of Rome’s urban forestry superintendent. He succeeded Terry Paige, who headed the department from its inception until he retired a couple of years ago. The tree board itself includes a number of volunteer members, presently chaired by John Hendrickson.