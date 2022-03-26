I’ve been one of those people who for years has been of the belief that Rome and Floyd County could really use a destination-type attraction. You know, something like a Six Flags, a Georgia Aquarium, or some sort of uber-historic facility to bring folks to town.
Recently I learned that we really do have some special places here already. Perhaps what we need is to do a slightly better job of telling our story.
I had the opportunity to view several of our attractions, all of which I’d been to many times over the nearly 40 years that I’ve called Rome home. But this time I did it while accompanying an out-of-state travel writer, who was fascinated with our community and charged with writing about what to do and see in Rome for at least three different media outlets.
I enjoyed fascinating visits to the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, Oak Hill, the Martha Berry home and Chieftains Museum. I learned something new at each location, just tagging along as our local folks were giving the grand tour to our visitors, and got to hear about all three from a strictly tourist standpoint.
Oak Hill and Berry College have long been among the major attractions in Rome. I suppose I have always wondered why people would want to drive to Rome just to see the world’s largest college campus, but when you really learn about the history behind the college and Oak Hill itself, it sheds a whole new light on the school and its founder.
We’ve all heard how Martha Berry wanted to help educate the mountain children and give them an opportunity to be a success in life. But when you hear that story from one of the student docents at the college, one who is justifiably proud of their college, it takes on a whole different perspective.
We toured the ECO Center, where I’ve been countless times, but I’d never been there with an adult tourist who was interested in the natural environment of Rome and Floyd County. I’ve been out there with elementary school field trips many times, and it was just amazing to see how incredibly well the story of our environment is tailored differently for adult tourists as opposed to a school-aged child.
I might add that the travel writer brought along her husband and two home-schooled grandchildren (probably teenagers), who also got to learn about Rome and Floyd County. Adults react very differently to rat snakes and soft-shelled turtles than third graders do.
Chieftains Museum was another stop on the tour. From a tourist standpoint, native history is always fascinating and the small staff at Chieftains is able to convey that history in a fascinating manner.
I will point out that I served one two-year hitch on the Chieftains board a little more than a decade ago, so I was a little more knowledgeable of our native history. I really believe that Chieftains and the stories that building’s walls can tell hold an extra special place in our community. After all, the natives were here first.
The visitors were particularly intrigued by the story of the assassination of Major Ridge, his son and Elias Boudinot, after they had moved west.
Our visitors also wanted to see Myrtle Hill Cemetery and, while I didn’t accompany them on that tour, I’m confident I could have learned something I didn’t know about the place where so many Romans rest. I never get tired of hearing the story about Rome’s Tomb of the Known Soldier, Charles Graves. I love to hear stories about Ellen Axson Wilson. After all, there are fewer than 50 resting places for first ladies throughout our history.
The Rome History Center was another spot they specifically wanted to tour, and the new exhibits that have been developed there during the down-time of the pandemic are extraordinary. They do an excellent job of portraying the development of Rome and Floyd County, from native times all the way through to the modern day.
Our visitors had a relatively limited amount of free time, but I know they had a chance to enjoy the downtown community the two evenings they were here — checking out a number of the local restaurants and being able to walk the entire Between the Rivers Historic District.
I don’t know if they got a chance to get a close look at some of the historic homes between the rivers but, as we all know, there are many with very distinct stories to tell.
They also had a chance to visit the Shorter University campus during some of their free time in Rome.
The point today, is that Rome is full of history. Much of that history, good, or bad, has shaped the way we live today.
We can’t change it, but the more we understand it, the better we can shape the future.