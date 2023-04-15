For decades Rome was the unquestioned capital of Northwest Georgia. There was no doubt that Rome was the place to be between Atlanta and Chattanooga. When General Electric decided to put its medium transformer facility in West Rome it only enhanced that position.
Then came I-75.
I don’t intend to get into the debate about whether or not leaders in Rome really wanted I-75. To be clear, there is no conclusive evidence to support that. Whatever, I-75 was put where it’s at, following a straight shot between Atlanta and Chattanooga, and for the last half century, the highway has dictated a lot of the region’s growth.
Anyone who tries to claim that Rome has been stagnant for the past half century is going a little too far but, to be certain, you can’t argue with some of the numbers and visual evidence. Bartow County’s population has surpassed Floyd County. A ride from Emerson up to Calhoun on I-75 bears witness to the explosive growth of commerce.
It’s almost to the point where this observer wonders if that growth hasn’t been too explosive. One of my good friends in this community has expressed the idea that Rome’s growth over the last two, maybe three, decades has been manageable. To a degree, I can buy that.
Personally, I believe Rome is at a crossroads today and leadership is going to play an important role in determining our future.
A couple of years ago, the community took note of the fact that there was a significant housing shortage. Leadership got together, held a couple of housing summits and put together a plan — which has, for the most part, been scrapped in the face of out of town, deep pocket developers who have come in and taken the bull by the horns to start hundreds of new residential units.
Look at Crestwood in North Rome, Longbrooke on the old BEAA golf course site, the new multi-family homes going up rapidly on Woodrow Wilson Way in West Rome and the Nova development on West Third Street.
Don’t forget the plans and zoning actions for huge developments off US 411 at the bypass on the east side of Rome and the mammoth development that was planned near Chulio and Pleasant Valley roads south of Rome. Little has happened with respect to those projects since they were first revealed (largely due to the exorbitant escalation of prices in the construction industry) although I understand the Chulio/Pleasant Valley project may in the early stages of resurrection.
It wasn’t too many months ago that I attended a meeting where a woman I don’t know fussed that she was tired of the appearance that Rome was becoming a bedroom community for Cartersville and Calhoun.
I can’t help but wonder whether the response to the housing shortage hasn’t been a little bit too explosive. I will tell you that virtually every one of the 60+ new homes in the Crestwood development off North Broad Street across from the jail were under contract before they were built. I’d love to be nosy or have some sort of federal job where I could find out where these folks are coming from and where they are working.
I could really express some of the same concerns with respect to the explosive growth of warehouse/logistics projects along the I-75 corridor.
There are three massive warehousing type buildings in Adairsville that are currently largely unoccupied, and a fourth under construction. Just north of Adairsville on US 41 there are also several mammoth warehousing buildings that are nearing completion. I can’t help but suspect that the developers have potential clients in mind when they start construction, because as I’ve previously referenced, the cost of construction today is darn near through the roof.
One other note as it relates to the warehouse/logistics properties under development. Is there just one set of blueprints out there for these buildings? All four of the big buildings in Adairsville look alike and all four look just like the three buildings that have gone up recently on the former Florida Tile site in the Shannon community.
I can’t imagine that the great architects of America have all lost their imagination at the same time, so I am left to realize that, once there is a set of blueprints out there, it must be a lot cheaper to just make a few almost unnoticeable tweaks to the plans.
If you talk to Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor, I think he will tell you that, while he’s happy to have all the new industrial/commercial development that has taken place over the last 10 years, most of those folks don’t have a whole lot of employees and he wishes he had a few more actual manufacturing jobs coming into his community.
The massive new electric vehicle battery plant on US 411 meets that description. So does the solar panel project.
Here’s hoping that whatever Rome and Floyd County land for the Enterprise Corner project on the old Braden Farm meets that description as well. We will need a lot of jobs to provide heads for beds in the new housing construction.