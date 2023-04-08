On this day before Easter I can’t help but reflect a little on my trip to the Holy Land last June and how it has impacted some of my thought processes since then. Fear not, this is not going to be a religious epistle, but it will be based on scriptural undertones.
At this special time of the year, when the Christian world celebrates a resurrection, I can’t help but realize that this time of year, all of us celebrate a rebirth. The rebirth of the Earth, at least in the northern hemisphere. Trees have been dormant for months, the grass turned brown — well, some varieties did. Flowers are re-blooming
It is as the Creator created it to be.
Makes me think of the divinely inspired words of Genesis 1:20-31. I won’t quote it here for you. You can Google it. Wait a minute, I’m using Google as a verb here so let’s just say google it.
We’ve been given everything we need to have a wonderful life on this planet. The solution to most, if not all, infirmities is here. We’ve discovered most of them, but somewhere on this planet there is a cure for cancer. Somewhere on this plant there is a cure for Alzheimer’s. We just haven’t found those yet.
I took a friend this week to a very easily observable eagles’ nest that my friend had heard about, but didn’t know exactly where it was. We watched two young eaglets, and then one of the adults, for about 45 minutes. I feel like I am basically a patient person, unless I’m in a line that isn’t moving somewhere. But I can’t be as patient as an eagle, sitting sentinel in a tree making sure that two people with really long lenses on their cameras don’t present a threat to the babies.
I was reflecting almost the whole time we were there that Man almost wiped bald eagles off the globe. We didn’t mean to, but when Man got to tinkering with things, mixing this chemical with that and discovering it had a beneficial impact for farmers... we thought DDT was such a magnificent discovery.
I guess it was about 30 years later that we discovered what politicians like to refer to as “unintended consequences” of DDT. The chemical got into the water supply, then into the food chain for critters and eagles couldn’t incubate their eggs, which resulted in the inability to repopulate the species.
It was somewhere in the early 1970s, after DDT was banned, that we developed a way to enhance the repopulation process. Georgia got involved in the late ’70s down on Sapelo Island, then at Lake Allatoona, and nearly 50 years later the symbol of America’s might and freedom is doing well.
I know of at least six nesting pair in Floyd County alone. It’s a resurrection that has been good for my soul.
The 1970s was a pretty special decade. April 22, 1970, was the very first Earth Day.
Arguably, Earth Day was born out of a sense of frustration with events in 1969, including the blow-out of a Union Oil platform off the coast of California and a huge fire in Ohio’s Cuyahoga River. Politicians like Congressman Pete McCloskey of California and Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin thought — from a political perspective, of course — the time was right to grab a hold of the environmental situation and make it a political hot potato.
Of note here is the fact that McCloskey was a Republican and Nelson a Democrat. Note to younger readers: We can work together on occasion.
That was a little more than 50 years ago. We’ve made a lot of progress toward cleaning up what the Creator gave us, but we’ve got a long way to go. Rome is in the process of suing makers of those so-called “forever chemicals,” PFAS, which have led to the need for a new $100 million (at least) water treatment plant for the community. Even if Rome is successful in the initial suit, please understand that appeals are likely and it may be “forever” before the city is able to recoup any of the expense of building that plant.
A paper published by Harvard researchers points out that PFAS have been linked to everything from cancer to high cholesterol, thyroid disease, liver damage, asthma and reduced vaccine responses in our young people. The chemicals have similarly been tied to decreased fertility, low birthweight, a variety of birth defects and delayed development.
Unintended consequences.
Seems like I remember from some class I took somewhere that Sir Isaac Newtown had a law that says that for every action in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Over centuries, Man has tried, and largely succeeded, in making life better for all of us. That is something called “human nature.” Some things have worked out a little better than others.
On this day before Easter, I recall Genesis 1:31. “God saw all that he had made, and it was very good!”
Let’s help keep it that way, and enjoy it, because there is only one.