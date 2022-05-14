Four (and a half) of the most special years of my life were spent on the campus at Auburn University. As a means of offering a few tips to soon-to-be high school graduates about going off to college, last week I told you how I got from Northern Virginia to Auburn. Today I follow up with a few thoughts about time learning to be a grown-up.
First, let me make certain that our new graduates understand that learning never stops. It’s a lifelong process and about the time you think you know it all, something new will come into your life. Expect and embrace that.
I think I said last week that the college years are just as much about learning how to function as an adult who is no longer quite so dependent on mom and dad for everything, particularly everyday decisions that you think may be routine right now.
There’s no one to make sure you get up in time to get some breakfast before you get to class and make sure you’re there in time. Professors, as best as I can remember from so many years ago, generally take time to someone popping open the door to class and coming in late. They’re apt to embarrass you in the worst way.
Understand that if you’re going off to a large university like Auburn, it’s entirely possible that you’ll find yourself in a huge classroom with a couple hundred students (particularly for one of those basic history lecture classes). There’s a pretty good chance the professor won’t know you by name. If you’re lucky, there’ll be a graduate assistant that you might get to know.
Many of the major or minor specific classes are smaller and there’s a much better chance for individual instruction.
Of course, if you’re attending a smaller college, like Hampden-Sydney or Berry, your chances for individual instruction are much greater across the board.
Then there’s the opportunity to interact with a whole new set of people. I hope you, or your soon-to-graduate students, are people folks.
If you’re going off to one of the larger schools, there’s always the opportunity to join a fraternity or sorority. They kinda ruled Auburn back in my day. I’m not sure if that was a good thing or a bad thing. I never even thought about joining one, except for perhaps Tappa Keg or I Felta Thigh.
Ahh, youth.
I was a dormitory rat the whole time I was at Auburn. Back then Magnolia dorm was not seen as THE place to live but I made a whole lot of friends that I still remain in contact with to this day.
One of them, local Assistant Magistrate Judge John McClellan, is largely responsible for me being in Rome today. He and I both lived in the dorm and were on the debate team at Auburn. I’ll let him tell you about the Clara Neal of the Harvard House of Pizza.
Local attorney Floyd Farless lived right next door to me my freshman year. His red charger was the hot car at the time. I will not attempt to describe all of the things that went on with that car.
When I first moved to Rome I lived with his mom and dad up in North Rome. I had to go to Cave Spring (please remember — one cave, one spring) to fetch water a couple of times a week. It helped define the taste of her biscuits and iced tea.
My first roommate was a dude named Tom Russell from Pompano Beach, Florida. He was a church music major. In subsequent years I roomed with Gary Forbes, a super skinny, knock-kneed steeplechase runner on the track team from Dayton, Ohio. When he wasn’t in class or on the track all he wanted to do was play cards and talk about how great Ohio State was. I spent my last two years as a dorm resident advisor, which meant I got a room by myself.
My freshman and sophomore years the hall I lived on was chock full of track athletes. Jerry Wooten was a triple jumper and Paul Camarata was a shot putter who was the largest and most barrel-chested human being I’ve ever known.
Drew Evert, brother of tennis legend Chris Evert, also lived in the dorm but I never got to know him really well.
There were lot of other folks like Bill Buddemeyer and Jack Dean, both from Maryland, Gary Hudgins from Delaware, Edward Brummal, Ray Dimit and Perry Dudley, three older guys who were part of Floyd’s real close circle of friends who held me learn how to play Bridge (which I haven’t played since). Greg Vincent and Buck Allen, a couple of Air Force ROTC cadets. I’m still a Facebook friend with Buck today although we haven’t seen each other since graduation.
Oh yeah, Joel Snider. Yes, that Joe Snider, former pastor at First Baptist of Rome. He ran the student radio station WEGL for a while and I think I’ll just leave it at that. No pictures.
Best wishes for a fabulous, fun and fulfilling future to all of our high school graduates.